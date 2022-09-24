Emily Ratajkowski looks incredible in braless deep-plunging black minidress

Emily Ratajkowski posing for a picture. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski recently stepped out in a sleek black minidress and has never looked better.

The 31-year-old fashion model went braless for the ensemble, showing off her flattering bustline.

Ratajkowski flawlessly paired the outfit with black pumps, gold hoop earrings, and her signature middle part hairstyle.

Clearly in good company, she was photographed sitting beside fellow runway models Anok Yai and Gigi Hadid, who are all attending Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

Walking in the Versace fashion show Friday night, Ratajkowski strutted down the aisle in a black leather mini skirt with a matching purse and knee-length boots.

Also in attendance were Paris Hilton, Irina Shayk, and Bella Hadid, who also walked the runway during the star-studded fashion event.

Pic credit: @10magazine/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski’s plunging top looks

The London-born runway model is no stranger to daring and bold fashion.

With over 10 years in the fashion world, it appears that rocking a plunging bustline has become one of Ratajkowski’s signature looks. And for good reason.

While helping to promote Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand Poosh earlier this month, Ratajkowski was pictured in an Instagram Story that linked to a blog post about feeling sexy and confident.

The Blurred Lines music video star was pictured at a dinner table, posing in front of a dirty martini while wearing a long sleeve black top with a revealing bustline.

Attending a Bad Bunny event in Yankee Stadium last month, she posted several pics to her Instagram of herself confidently wearing a tan mini skirt, black cowboy boots, and a plunging orange and creme-colored top.

Emily Ratajkowski divorce filing

Following four years of marriage to Uncut Gems producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski recently decided to end things after rumors of cheating began to swirl.

Per TMZ, the model filed for divorce early September in New York City just weeks after she moved out of the couple’s shared home. The pair share a 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Ratajkowski opened up a bit about her recent split in a TikTok video posted on September 5. While discussing the roles that women are pressured to adhere to in a patriarchy, she followed up by describing herself as a “recently single person who’s thinking about dating.”

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Ratajkowski recently came to the defense of model Sumner Stroh, who recently exposed an affair that she had with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine during his current marriage to Behati Prinsloo.

Stressing that Levine was in a position of power over Stroh, she shared in a video, “I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age.”

“The power dynamic is so skewed,” she added, “It’s ridiculous. It’s predatory, it’s manipulative.”