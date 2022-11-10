Emily Ratajkowski shows off her flawless makeup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Although Emily Ratajkowski is going through a very public divorce, she seems to be making light of the situation.

Her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard has been shrouded in heartbreaking rumors about his possible infidelity.

Emily has opened up about her divorce on a serious note, but she’s also poked fun at the situation on her TikTok page.

The model and actress shared a silly video that’s raked in more than 2.7 million views from her fans and followers so far.

In the video, she talks about one of the highlights that come along with being a single woman while wearing a skin-tight dress.

Last summer, she also shared a sultry picture of herself wearing a two-piece bikini that left a little to the imagination.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in white

Emily posted a hilarious video on TikTok wearing a maxi dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. The white dress had a turtleneck and long sleeves and was long enough to hide her legs.

It was still tight enough to show off her fit physique. Emily wore a black purse that crossed over her chest and a pair of black boots with heels.

She wore her hair up in a messy bun with a few strands of hair left behind to frame her face. She added a comical text block that said, “me coming out of a sad girl day to check in on the step father applications in my DMs.”

Now that Emily is a single woman, it’s not surprising at all that people around the world are shooting their shots. Emily bent forward to show off her back at the beginning of the video with a simple sway of her hips. Then she turned around, blew a puff of smoke, posed playfully, and smiled as she walked towards the camera.

Emily Ratajkowski looks fabulous in Inamorata swimwear

Emily is the brains behind a swimwear brand called Inamorata and models for the brand herself. She posed for a sultry picture wearing a stringy two-piece bikini that looked absolutely fabulous on her body.

The color scheme of the swimsuit included lime green, dark green, white, purple, and pink. It came together with strings that tied behind her neck, over her hips, and around her rib cage.

The triangle top of the bikini covered her chest in the most perfect way. Since the swimsuit was designed with extra strings over her midsection, it had a special flair.