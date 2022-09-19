Emily Ratajkowski is topless for tan lines

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning topless to show off her summer tan. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski is a mom, model, and author, but she’s also a businesswoman with her own women’s swim line, and she knows just how to promote her clothing.

The 31-year-old recently separated from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this summer and is just finishing up her time at New York Fashion Week along with the Nensi Dojaka show in London.

However, the work doesn’t end there as she’s promoting her book that is being published again and taking some time to promote her swimwear.

The clothing line, iNAMOARATA, is owned and operated by Emily herself, and she often uses her modeling skills to show off the swimsuits.

For the latest promotional pic, there’s not a swimsuit in sight as the camera focuses on a shot of Emily.

Instead of advertising the exact swimsuit, she’s showing off her tan lines.

Emily Ratajkowski shows off tan lines while topless

In the shot, Emily’s dark locks frame her face and fall down her back, keeping the view of her tan lines wide open.

She keeps her gaze away from the camera as she appears to be looking over her shoulder. She has a neutral makeup look and is accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

She is completely topless in the post, using her hands to cover her chest, and her bare skin reflects the summer tan she received while wearing swimsuits this year.

The post’s caption reads, “@emrata with iNAMORATA tan lines [glitter emoji],” noting that these swimsuit lines came from her own line of products.

Emily Ratajkowski in plunging white string bikini to promote brand

Back in July, Emily showed off one of the stylish looks her brand offers as she modeled the CAPRERiA in AVORiO bikini.

The string bikini features very slender strands of fabric holding the piece together. The top ties together in the middle of the front, and the bottoms appear to have ties on each side.

Emily put in some artistic work for this shot, as she poses next to a statue and some artwork, either as part of an exhibit or possibly a very well-decorated home.

She kept her gaze forward and away from the camera as she posed with one arm over her head and let the other hang down. Her dark hair is a bit tousled and over her shoulders.

The revealing bikini gave Emily the chance to show off her toned abs and legs, as the muscle definition is apparent in the picture.

Though summer is ending, it’s possible fans will still get to see Emily promoting her swimwear line as beach-goers prepare for the next warm season.