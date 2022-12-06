Emily Ratajkowski arrived at the CFDA Awards in June 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski looked gorgeous as she left her New York apartment this week.

The model, author, and podcaster wore an ornate ombré effect pink dress with beaded halterneck straps and a plunging cowl neckline that showed off her curves.

She paired her glamorous look with a pair of gold strappy sandals that laced up her legs.

Her long dark hair was worn loose and looked shiny in the evening light. Her eye makeup was bronzed and glowing to match the details in her dress.

Emily accessorized her look with simple earrings and a necklace and carried no purse, instead holding her phone in her hand.

Emily was allegedly on a date with Pete Davidson, with whom she went public as the pair attended a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden last week.

Emily Ratajkowski stars on the cover of New York Magazine

New York Magazine has just launched its 18th annual edition with a host of cover stars.

The spectacular cover features 72 famous New Yorkers crossing the intersection of Washington Street and Little West 12th Street.

Amongst the stars is Emily, wearing a bright yellow off-the-shoulder trench and walking her dog, Colombo, a Husky-German Shepherd mix.

Emily shared the busy cover, featuring celebs including Julia Fox, Paul Rudd, and Spike Lee, on her Instagram Story and circled her pup with a red love heart.

She wrote, “ft Colombo, The Ultimate New Yorker.”

Emily Ratajkowski chats with Mia Khalifa on her podcast

Emily caused some controversy this week after inviting Mia Khalifa to her podcast High Low With Emrata to discuss age-gap relationships.

She shared a video clip of the podcast on her Instagram where Mia says, “Any guy who goes after a girl significantly younger than them is severely lacking in their life, and I mean that confidence-wise.”

Emily followed this statement by saying, “Ultimately, it’s predatory because you’re manipulating someone who is not aware of what they’re giving you, and it’s unfair.”

The post gained over 293K likes and almost 10K comments, with followers defending both sides of the argument.

Many commenters argued that the situation was nuanced and it was wrong to assume a woman wasn’t in control of what they are doing. One follower weighed in, saying, “In some cases yes but if I want to date a 50yo man that’s my business and not yours XX.”