Emily Ratajkowski looked stunning while out in Paris. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski knew how to have fun while on her quick trip to Europe.

She was in Paris for less than two days and released a bunch of photos showcasing all that she had done, including seeing the singer, Rosalia.

While going to the concert, fans couldn’t help but notice her chic concert outfit.

She had on a black crop top that showed off the model’s tiny waist, which also featured a wrap detail that flattered it perfectly. Overtop, she wore a red jacket that had fringes along the sleeves and hem.

She paired it with blue skinny jeans, which really completed her entire outfit.

Emily kept the accessories simple and wore a black studded handbag that looked amazing in the light.

She had her hair cut into wispy bangs and let her hair cascade off her shoulders.

For her makeup, she went for a natural look and focused on blush with nude lip gloss to highlight her features.

After the concert, she gave a special shout-out to Rosalia on Instagram and thanked her for inviting her to the city of love.

Fans are upset by Emily Ratajkowski’s latest milk partnership

Emily Ratajkowski recently unveiled her latest partnership, and her fans were seemingly not pleased. She recently posted her endorsement for the Gonna Need Milk campaign, wearing a cream button-up sweater with matching ribbed pants.

The top model posed while holding a glass, stating she was caught with “milk in hand.” The campaign was reminiscent of the popular Got Milk advertisements that were popular in the 90s and early 2000s.

Some fans were not happy with the recent endorsement, citing the damage dairy does to both the animals and their babies. Commenters seemed more shocked than angered and tried to educate the model on why they didn’t agree with her latest partnership.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski felt pretty in her paisley dress

While attending the World of Moët & Chandon, the supermodel decided to post a photo of her dress, looking her holiday best.

She wore a paisley pink dress that featured an ombre coloring that faded into a deep purple. The dress also featured a gold paisley pattern, a halter strap, and a deep cowl neckline.

To accessorize she wore a gold chain and matching earrings.

For the event, the brunette kept her hair straight, in light layers. Her makeup included dark brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick.