In a new photo, Emily Ratajkowski stuns in a bikini for her swimwear line, Inamorata.

The 31-year-old model launched the brand in 2017, and the success of the apparel company earned her a spot on the Forbes 30 under 30 list for Art & Style in 2019.

Starting out with just three bikinis and one-pieces, Inamorata has expanded its line to include lingerie, dresses, and shoes.

Emily is the perfect model to showcase the Las Olas set and is pictured in a white version of the sexy swimwear.

In the photo, the stunning model poses with her hand on her long brunette hair in the bikini that features a triangle top and wrap-around ties.

“The Las Olas Set – an iNAMORATA Love Story,” the caption of the Instagram post reads.

The Las Oras set retails on Inamorata for $150 but currently has a discount with the top and bottom of the swimsuit going for $56 on the website.

Emily Ratajkowski stays in shape with her meat-based diet

While most models are known for munching on salads to get runway-ready, Emily is not a fan and prefers to dine on meat.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, she opened up about her diet and how she maintains her model figure with exercise.

Emily responded with the following when asked what her daily diet entails:

“You know, I’m a carnivore. I really like to eat meat. I crave iron so I am definitely not the kind of person who you will find eating a salad,” she said to the outlet, continuing:

“I like to keep it really balanced to give my body energy and also be healthy. I cook a lot, so that really helps: You know how much salt and sugar and all of that kind of stuff you are putting in your body.”

When it comes to her guilty pleasure foods, she enjoys snacking on Doritos and cupcakes.

Emily also said she enjoys a croissant in the morning but is cautious not to overdo it with the snacks and pays attention to the ingredients in her food.

When it comes to exercise, the beauty keeps it simple with hiking and doing yoga several times a week.

Donatella Versace opens up about Britney Spears on Emily Ratajowski’s podcast

Emily’s podcast High Low with EmaRata lands another high-profile guest with iconic designer Donatella Versace. She teased the episode on her Instagram account with Donatella by her side.

During the episode, Donatella talked about her upbringing and her late brother Gianni Versace.

The fashion designer also discussed her friendship with Britney Spears. She recently designed Britney’s wedding dress and attended the private wedding when Britney walked the aisle with Sam Asghari.

Donatella said she was happy to see Britney free of her conservatorship and described the wedding last June as “small but very beautiful.”

She also recalled meeting the pop sensation when she was 20 or 21 when she visited Milano and described Britney as a humble and amazing person.