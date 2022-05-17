Emily Ratajkowski is cheeky in butterfly bikini

Emily Ratjkowski brought her A-game giving a cheeky peek at her rear while modeling a butterfly bikini for Inamorata Woman. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Emily Ratajkowski gave her fans a glimpse of her cheekier side in a recent post that undoubtedly left her followers wiping some drool off their faces.

The 30-year-old model and mother to son Sylvester, whom Emily gave birth to just last spring, rocked her social media page with her sultry and very seductive videos. She bared her bum in a flirty two-piece set with a butterfly print decorating the entirety of the top and bottom.

Emily gave the internet something to be excited about, giving some seriously sultry vibes as she showed off her toned physique.

Emily Ratajkowski gave a cheeky display in a butterfly bikini

The brunette stunner, who has joined the ranks of big-name models like Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid over her sixteen-plus years in the industry, having been signed to Ford Models at the age of just 14, took some time to show off new swimwear for her brand Inamorata Woman.

Posting a series of short videos to her stories, Emily employed a variety of models, including herself, to give a proper show-off of the new wildlife-infused bikinis that are now for sale.

Emily Ratajkowski gives a rear view in cheeky bikini. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

The leggy beauty first could be captured with her back angles slightly at the camera as she flounced her body around playfully before giving a tantalizing glance backward.

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her booty for Inamorata Woman bikini snap. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

For her second shot, Emily went totally rear-facing, her booty on view for all to see as the bikini bottoms created a thong-like styling in between her cheeks.

The strappy backing of the top created a criss-cross pattern across her upper back, framing her shoulder blades and mid-back in triangular cut-outs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily is known for showing off her body

Emily is no stranger to giving people peeks, and sometimes more, of her body, and her fans appear to love it as she currently maintains a loyal following of 29.2 million.

The star recently impressed her fans by donning another skimpy bikini, putting on a sexy two-piece with a brown motif printed across the top and bottom while rocking her sensual hips underneath two stringy side bows.

In April, Emily donned another stringy swimsuit, posing in a silken, rose-pink bikini that wrapped her torso in tiny strips of material. Her chest was only just covered up by two triangular swatches of fabric.

The model currently lives with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their son in Los Angeles and New York, splitting their time between the coasts.