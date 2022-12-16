Emily Ratajkowski is sharing a stripped-down look at her New York City life as she poses while standing in a bed rocking a bra and jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com

Home is where the heart is, and for Emily Ratajkowski, it is also the location of some stunning photoshoots.

The beautiful model took to social media to share two pictures from a recent photoshoot.

The pictures, shared on Instagram with her 29.7 million followers, showed a comfortable Emily striking a pose on her bed.

She rocked a white bra and gray sweatpants as she played around on her bed and struck a few poses.

The mother of one showed off her killer six-pack as she luxuriated in the comforts of her home.

The hardworking model has always appeared on the go with a successful career in modeling, a New York Times-selling book, and a podcast she released last month.

She has also managed to stay in the headlines for her private life. After her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard allegedly cheated on her, Emily has reportedly dated Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson.

Although Emily’s personal life has been chaotic, she brought an element of peace with her recent share.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in bra for bed photoshoot

The first picture featured Emily standing on a bed with natural light pouring into the windows. She wore a white bra and dark sweatpants as she tilted her head with her freshly cut bangs falling into her famous face.

The image was a perfect display of symmetry with matching light fixtures on either side of her.

A swipe right revealed Emily working her angles as she arched her back and placed her feet against the wall. Emily elevated her body while showing her shredded tummy.

Emily tagged photographer Adrian Martin who helped bring the pictures to life, with his IG handle as her caption.

Emily Ratajkowski partners with STRONG by Zumba

Although Emily likely owes her fit figure mostly to genetics, she has also teamed up with STRONG by Zumba to promote her fitness.

For those out of the loop, Zumba includes high-energy dance classes with cardiovascular and calorie-burning benefits.

She explained, “I am also someone who, even in a class, will get chatty and [distracted]. I think that’s the great thing about STRONG — the music keeps me really focused and in the zone.”

She continued, “You just feel like you’re, you know, Superwoman really pushing herself. You end up working harder and it’s a better, more intense workout, without even noticing.”

Emily has served as a great role model for STRONG by Zumba, with her killer figure and toned muscles.