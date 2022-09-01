Emily Ratajkowski in tiny black shorts for NYC walk after moving out of marital home

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her toned legs in tiny black shorts after moving out of marital home. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski may be a model with an absolutely envious figure, a fantastic writer, and the founder of her own swimwear line, but that doesn’t mean she is immune to the difficulties of life just like the rest of us.

The My Body author was seen taking a walk with her dog Colombo in NYC in the tiniest pair of black shorts paired with a light blue sweater vest that was ribbed with a high collar.

She accessorized with a pair of white sneakers, black, square sunglasses, and a small, black purse, looking down as she took to the streets for some fresh air and exercise.

While Emily is known for always looking quite put together and fashionable, the model left her hair slightly unkempt and failed to raise a smile for the outing. Clearly, her mind is in a very anxious place, amid rumors that her marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard is on the rocks.

Rumors have been flying for weeks now that the pair has split after Sebastian cheated on her multiple times; however, neither party has confirmed this.

So far, confirmation of the split has only come from inside sources who have told multiple media outlets that Emily has chosen to divorce Sebastian after his infidelity.

Emily Ratajkowski was seen on a stroll through NYC. Pic credit: Spartano/Backgrid

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard split after his infidelity

A source told Page Six, “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

Another insider told People around the same time, “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.” Sebastian and Emily share a son, Sylvester, 16 months.

In a sign that things are well and truly over between the couple, Emily was seen moving out of their marital home on Tuesday. She wore a tight, black onesie that only a model with her figure could pull off, and paired it with white sneakers. Her long brunette tresses were worn down in a, once again, slightly unkempt look.

A friend helped Emily as she was seen carrying clothes, while the model was seen carrying multiple bags and a potted plant.

Emily recently moved into a new apartment all her own

It appears Emrata has moved into her new place recently, after posting a selfie of herself in a new apartment that was completely empty besides a mattress on the floor with a white duvet.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

In the selfie, Emily still looked stunning despite going through a breakup. She wore a green, barely-there miniskirt, with a purple button-down tied up into a crop top, paired with black cowgirl boots.

The new apartment and the single life definitely look good on her.