Emily Ratajkowski in thigh-skimming skirt poses from clear box

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in Versace from inside a clear box. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

If there’s one thing Emily Ratajkowski can pull off, it’s taking leather to another level.

The 31-year-old model showed off her latest look for her 29.5 million followers on Instagram, which included an all-black Versace exclusive ensemble.

Emily uploaded a video of herself during a photo shoot, which had her posing from inside a clear box and placing her hands on the surrounding walls.

Her edgy look consisted of a leather jacket and a low-rise leather miniskirt, which also featured a belt with a silver clasp around her waist.

To show off her lean legs to their full capacity, Emily’s miniskirt was paired with knee-high, platform leather boots.

To wrap up the look, she added in a matching silver-studded handbag and a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski poses in leather Versace from inside a clear box

Emily was seen shaking her long, brunette hair out of her face as she glared at the camera and flashes went off before her.

For the model’s caption, she gave a shoutout to Donatella Versace by writing, “VERSACE MOTO MAMI tonight for my @versace family 🖤 @donatella_versace.”

To accompany the video, the model paired the clip with Beyonce’s song PURE/HONEY from her new Renaissance album.

Although she mainly shares modeling posts and lifestyle content on social media, Emily has not been scared to use her large following to address important current issues — especially in terms of fellow celebrities.

Emily Ratajkowski uses social media to speak out against Adam Levine

Earlier this week, the model took to TikTok to give her opinion on the recent Adam Levine scandal, in which flirty messages of his were exposed by model Sumner Stroh who claimed the two had been intimate while he was married.

Although opinions may differ in regards to who’s at fault, Adam for cheating on his wife or Sumner for knowing he was married, Emily took to the platform to stick up for Sumner and give her thoughts on the gender stereotype.

“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age,” she said in her video.

“The power dynamic is so skewed,” she resumed. “It’s ridiculous. It’s predatory, it’s manipulative.”

Emily continued on to say that whoever is in the relationship should be blamed, as well as mentioned the idea that faulting “the other woman” does nothing but keep women from sticking up for each other.

@emrata #stitch with @sarasadmomfoster maybe we just hold men accountable instead of just accepting them as terrible, asking them to do 0 work, and then blaming other women? ok gn. ♬ original sound – Emrata

“maybe we just hold men accountable instead of just accepting them as terrible, asking them to do 0 work, and then blaming other women? ok gn,” she wrote in her accompanying caption.

Emily has proven that she is not afraid to break down any walls when it comes to speaking up for what she believes in — even if they’re clear.