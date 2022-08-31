Emily Ratajkowski in swimsuit with parental advisory warning

Emily Ratajkowski has been wowing on social media again. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning in a plunging bathing suit as she shows off her figure – seemingly, with a parental advisory warning sticker.

The supermodel, 31, continues to make headlines for being newly single, and she hasn’t been hiding her good looks.

Emily is followed by over 29 million on Instagram. She snuck in a quick story yesterday, showcasing her sizzling figure in a sizzling look.

The photo showed Emily posing against a gray wall as she sent out direct eye contact and a slight smile.

The Inamorata founder modeled a ruched and very low-cut swimsuit in orange and white, pairing it with belted pants in tan.

She also showcased her plump pout while wearing her signature dark locks down. Emily tagged artist Rocko Graves. She also gave her photo a slight album cover feel, as a “Parental Advisory Jocko Graves” sticker appeared on the lower right-hand side of the photo.

Emily Ratajkowski in swimsuit and pants. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

The photo will remain live for 24 hours.

Emily is no stranger to music or music videos. In fact, many deem her fame to have stemmed from her 2013 appearance in Blurred Lines with Robin Thicke.

Emily Ratajkowski alleges she was groped on Blurred Lines set

Emily made headlines as she released her My Body book last year. She also wound up a talking point for using the book to allege that Robin Thicke sexually assaulted her on set.

Speaking to People about her decision to open up about it, Emily said:

“For me, the reason I shared that experience was because for so long I talked about how that video had been so empowering and how it felt so great. That’s still true, I had a lot of fun on that set. Especially, I was 21 and compared to other jobs I was doing at that time, it was a really good time. I was surrounded by women.” The mom of one added:

“Then this one thing happened and I think that it says so much about power dynamics and all these amazing women who were there. None of us were in a position to do anything to protect each other and that’s why I told that story.”

Emily Ratajkowski single again

Emily is now solo following her summer 2022 split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The former couple tied the knot in 2018 and share a son, Sylvester, born in 2021.