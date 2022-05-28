Emily Ratajkowski in swimsuit with pants unbuttoned

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski has unbuttoned her jeans while flaunting her jaw-dropping swimsuit body. The supermodel and Inamorata founder went #brandambassador in a new photo shared to her 2017-founded label’s Instagram, one ushering in a Hot Girl Summer and ensuring fans stock their carts with her merch.

Emily, 30, stunned fans in the Friday photo, also offering a sweet 30% off, site-wide.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in swimsuit with jeans unbuttoned

The My Body author put her signature abs on show as she posed indoors, by a white backdrop, and popping against the lens with her catwalk queen body.

Showcasing her golden tan and trim waist, EmRata posed in a printed and multicolor one-piece with a criss-cross neck detailing, plus a very cut-out stomach panel.

Opting for ’90s Calvin Klein vibes, the Blurred Lines star posed with her blue jeans fully unbuttoned, also sending out a slightly knowing gaze as she posed with her head cocked to the side.

A caption urged fans to shop, reading: “Have you heard? 30% off SiTEWiDE with code: BIKINIBREAK 🦋💛Shop summer essentials now!”

Inamorata has now hit cult brand status. The company boasts over 690,000 Instagram followers, with celeb fans of the brand including reality star Kourtney Kardashian and model Hailey Bieber – the wife to singer Justin Bieber also promotes Emily’s label.

“I grew up in southern California and it really was a culture of girls living in their swimsuits,” Emily told Elle. “Here was this real confidence, and it was non-sexual, just women doing their thing, you know?” Of the brand that kicked off with swimwear and underwear, EmRata added: “You know, for me, I don’t have a go-to underwear store. I don’t have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear.”

Emily Ratajkowski fronts Versace in 2022

Emily also continues her grip in the modeling world. This year, she’s the face of luxury designer Versace – she’s joined by stars including singer Dua Lipa, rapper Cardi B, plus models Amelia and Delilah Belle Hamlin. Ratajkowski also fronts clothing brand Superga, plus haircare brand Kerastase. She’s fresh from attending the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, where she donned a glittering and plunging Miu Miu dress.