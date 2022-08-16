Emily Ratajkowski in stringy bikini shows ex what he’s missing

The London-born supermodel made headlines this summer for calling it quits with her 2018-married husband – while fans have largely been getting motherhood-centric photos of late as Emily enjoys time with the former couple’s son Sylvester, it was back to the bikini vibes on Monday.
Posting a quick story to her Instagram and amid a greenery-filled getaway with her only child, EmRata showed off her flawless sense of style in a close-up snap, also peeping hints of her model figure as she rocked a stringy bikini top.
The photo showed Emily outdoors and overlooking a peaceful country scene as she was snapped close up and wearing a purple and halterneck bikini top.
The Blurred Lines star gazed right ahead as she wore her dark locks in a single braid – showing a simple sense of style and her signature elegance, the Inamorata founder also added in chic gold earrings.
Showing off her high cheekbones and slender shoulders, Emily offered no caption or geotag, but she did look at peace.
Emily and her husband split in July, but plenty of solo appearances have suggested that Emily is managing just fine without her husband. The model was always known for being opinionated and allowing her own thoughts to run free amid her marriage – this included an unusual take on her child’s gender while she was still pregnant.
Emily Ratajkowski ditched the gender rules with baby
In a Vogue essay written during her pregnancy, Emily stated, “I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control. I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be.”
She added: “But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”
Emily Ratajkowski spending precious time with son
Emily has been traveling with 2021-born Sylvester since being single, hitting up Europe and taking her son out to see the sights in Italy.
EmRata also takes her gorgeous boy on Inamorata shoots – prior to her split, that included a glam stay in The Bahamas.