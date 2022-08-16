Emily Ratajkowski in stringy bikini shows ex what he’s missing

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning in a bikini look as she seemingly reminds her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard what he’s missing.

The London-born supermodel made headlines this summer for calling it quits with her 2018-married husband – while fans have largely been getting motherhood-centric photos of late as Emily enjoys time with the former couple’s son Sylvester, it was back to the bikini vibes on Monday.

Posting a quick story to her Instagram and amid a greenery-filled getaway with her only child, EmRata showed off her flawless sense of style in a close-up snap, also peeping hints of her model figure as she rocked a stringy bikini top.

The photo showed Emily outdoors and overlooking a peaceful country scene as she was snapped close up and wearing a purple and halterneck bikini top.

The Blurred Lines star gazed right ahead as she wore her dark locks in a single braid – showing a simple sense of style and her signature elegance, the Inamorata founder also added in chic gold earrings.

Showing off her high cheekbones and slender shoulders, Emily offered no caption or geotag, but she did look at peace.