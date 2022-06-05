Emily Ratajkowski in string bikini with rear view

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski made it a very peachy affair this weekend as she thrilled her 29 million+ Instagram followers with a new bikini snap.

The supermodel and Inamorata founder, 30, continues to promote her best-selling brand, one she founded in 2016 and has since built into an empire.

Emily Ratajkowski goes buns out in string bikini

The My Body author, who manages to both command respect with her feminist approach and tease her fans with her figure, posted a quick weekend story on Sunday, one showing her snapped from behind and in an impossibly-tiny two-piece.

Showing off her toned rear and sculpted back, the mom of one was snapped in motion as she swished her hair around and modeled her rusty red and string bikini amid greenery.

Going for a ruched finish and a halter neck one, the Blurred Lines star hid her face, but fans definitely got a view of her catwalk queen body.

Emily did not tag her brand – unusual for the star who is always going #brandambassador.

Emily Ratajkowski outdoors in a bikini. Pic redit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily is a regular on the Inamorata Instagram, where fellow model Hailey Bieber has been enlisted as an occasional promo face. The label that kicked off with lingerie and swim pieces is reaching icon status via its unique and popular Mesh Collection sets, with 2022 also bringing a Butterfly range, one recently showcased as Emily posed in a cut-out swimsuit and with her jeans unbuttoned.

“You know, for me, I don’t have a go-to underwear store. I don’t have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear,” the London-born star told Elle of her brand.

Emily Ratajkowski says swim is ‘fun’

EmRata, raised in Southern California, continued: “Swim has always been fun. I was always a girl who collected a million bathing suits, and I didn’t have a go-to swimwear company, and I didn’t have a go-to underwear company. For me, that’s huge. You know, even just the basic slip dresses, those are harder to find than you would think.”

Also boasting swimwear lines are moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus country singer Jessie James Decker. Fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid is also fresh from launching a swimwear collab with popular brand Frankie’s Bikinis.