Emily Ratajkowski in string bikini shakes her hips for a dance as she enjoys a party

Emily Ratajkowski wore a daring bikini under a mesh dress for the W Magazine party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski is well and truly in her single era and put on a stunning show of beauty in a recent see-through ensemble at a party hosted by W Magazine editor-in-chief Sara Moonves.

The My Body author was dressed for the 70s-themed fest in an incredibly daring ensemble that showed off her sensational physique.

She wore a pink, metallic string bikini under a see-through mesh dress that featured long sleeves and went all the way to the floor.

Of course, the length of the dress in no way made it very modest, with the material leaving little to the imagination. She paired it with a pair of strappy heels.

Emily looked very proud of her look as she posted a TikTok video standing in her bedroom and showing off her dress in the mirror. She later shared party footage, in which she was shimmying her hips around and enjoying a dance.

She parted her hair in the middle and wore big, huge waves that certainly grabbed attention and went for a bright makeup look that included red eyeshadow and a cat-eye.

Emily Ratajkowski shared a video shaking her hips in the bikini and mesh dress

Emily showed her videos on TikTok over the sound of a girl saying, “I love putting on just, like, a very low-key, casual outfit. It’s great.” She was obviously making fun of herself because this outfit was anything but casual or low-key.

She later shared more video footage to Instagram in which she was seen partying with a couple of friends as they enjoyed dinner and martinis. The video was played with the background song Likkle Miss by Nicki Minaj.

The video received over 690k likes, including from Bachelor Nation alum Rachael Kirkconnell and model Heidi Klum.

Emily shared pictures from the W Magazine party

Emily wasn’t done with party footage yet, showing off her outfit from every possible angle.

She shared a series of pictures from the party looking like a mermaid with a martini, the ultimate epitome of a chic woman.

She captioned the shots of herself, “You really know how to throw a party @saramoonves.”

Emily recently announced a new podcast called High Low

Emily has been a busy woman lately, not only enjoying a party but working hard on her next big project.

The model recently announced she’ll be launching a podcast on November 1 called High low.

Episodes every Tuesday will feature a guest, “including celebrities, incredible authors, close friends” and people she admires, and every Thursday will be a “monologue episode” where she’ll “pick a theme or a question” and discuss it.

In the Instagram announcement, she revealed she’ll be “discussing everything from politics and feminism to sex and Tik Tok.”