Emily Ratajkowski in string bikini for Mexico sunrise

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning in a string bikini during a Mexico sunrise.

The supermodel, 31, jetted out South of the Border this month to ring in her birthday, also making the most of the location to squeeze in shoots for her Inamorata clothing and swim brand.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in string bikini from Mexico

In photos posted to the Inamorata Instagram this week, the Blurred Lines star sizzled as she flaunted her catwalk queen body, posing in what might just be her tiniest bikini to date.

Emily opened with a rear view shot while hanging out on a white-decked porch overlooking a stone terrace framed by lush greenery.

The Versace ambassador was all cheek in her rusty-red and ruched string bikini, opting for a halterneck finish as she showed off her toned back and rear.

A swipe right showed the bombshell facing the camera and resting a hand on the porch ledge, showcasing her rock-hard abs and cleavage as she folded her legs. “SUNRiSE,” a caption read, also tagging the luxury Hotel Esencia.

Emily has since jetted to Florence, Italy, where she’s been spending quality time with 2021-born son Sylvester – the two have been exploring city streets and sights. Ratajkowski welcomed her son last March together with her husband, Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard.

“I think something about the pandemic, being pregnant, having that kind of weird sense of time that we all had when we didn’t have to show up places was really good for me but since he has been born I am the most productive person in the world, just because I – every second is for him and then there is extra time,” Emily said while speaking to Seth Meyers.

Emily Ratajkowski back to work two weeks after baby

Emily even revealed that she was back to work two weeks after giving birth, saying she was on a “deadline.”

Mentioning her My Body book, she continued: “I was like writing a book and breastfeeding every two to three hours. And felt totally insane and incapable of doing it. And now I’m here talking about it so I think things have worked out.”

EmRata has taken son Sylvester along to shoots for Inamorata. Earlier this year, mother and son were photographed enjoying the perks of The Bahamas as Emily promoted her 2017-founded brand. The mom of one is also an ambassador for Versace, plus haircare brand Kerastase and Superga clothing.