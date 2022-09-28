Emily Ratajkowski in string bikini enjoys beach picnic

Emily Ratajkowski smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski is back in her bikini as she enjoys a beach break and shows off her eats.

The supermodel, 31, today showed off her sensational figure as she lounged around a beach, as she continues to spark dating rumors with Fight Club actor Brad Pitt.

Emily updated her Instagram on Tuesday.

The swimwear designer sizzled under blue skies and a crowded beach while lounging on sands and modeling the tiniest of printed bikinis in aqua tones.

Emily showed off her jaw-dropping abs and tiny waist as she soaked up the sun, also wearing a cowboy-style straw hat and shades as she shielded her head from the beating rays.

Emily also posed sipping from a can, with one slide showing a rather Mediterranean selection of foods that included sardines and a pomegranate. Emily made sure to earmark her love of high-end brands as she chose Italian label Gucci for her shades. She, meanwhile, fronts rival brand Versace.

Emily’s sardines image came with a package showing Italian writing – the model has been in Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

“Cala pi,” the model wrote. Cala Pi is a Mallorca destination.

Emily Ratajkowski stays quiet amid Brad Pitt dating rumors

Emily has not made any statements regarding speculation that she and Brad Pitt may be an item. Emily and Brad are said to be “spending a lot of time together,” per a People source that also noted that “friends aren’t sure if it’s serious.”

The model has made 2022 headlines for filing for divorce as she ends her marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. A separate People source reports: “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”

Emily and Sebastian share a son Sylvester, born in 2021.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns on Fashion Week runway

It’s business as usual for Emily, who has also been marching the Fashion Week runways this month. Emily recently walked for Versace while in a leather miniskirt and massive boots for a biker chic look.

“So grateful to be a part of another incredible @versace moment. Thank you @donatella_versace, you are the queen! ” she wrote three days ago while strutting her stuff on the Milan Fashion Week catwalk. Emily also fronts Superga and haircare brand Kerastase. Emily is followed by 29.5 million on Instagram.