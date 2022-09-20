Emily Ratajkowski in sheer stringy top closes fashion show

Emily Ratajkowski looks incredible with bronze eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Emily Ratajkowski looked incredible in a stringy top for a fashion show.

The worldwide known model previously walked in New York Fashion Week like many other celebrities.

Now in London, she had the opportunity to close the Nensi Dojaka fashion show.

For the runway, Ratajkowski was wearing a beautiful sheer piece. Nensi Dojaka is known for including a lot of sheer fabrics and cutouts in their designs.

The top of the dress was bright red with four pink strings going up to her neck from her chest, while the top itself had a corset effect.

For the lower part, it changed to a darker shade of red. The American model wore a pair of underwear similar in color to the dress.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns for the runway

Ratajkowski completed her runway look with minimal accessories. She only wore a pair of long silver earrings with pears.

Her amazing skin looked fresh, as not a lot of makeup was put on her for her runway show.

Last but not least, her hair was slicked back, giving a wet hair illusion.

Emily Ratajkowski on her early years of modeling

With almost seventeen years of a modeling career, Ratajkowski keeps owning every fashion show.

She started modeling at the age of 14 and was signed by Ford Models. Ratajkowski continued her studies, but after just one year at UCLA, majoring in Fine Art, she decided to give modeling her full focus.

However, she has also been acting since she was very young. In 2009, Ratajkowski appeared as Gibby’s girlfriend in Nickelodeon’s iCarly. Ratajkowski had other roles that rose her to fame later on in her career, like the video for Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke, T.I., and Pharrell Williams.

Despite her love for acting, Ratajkowski has been focused on modeling.

In an interview with Grazia Magazine, Ratajkowski recalled the beginning of her love for fashion, going back to when she was 8-years-old, drawing sketches of wedding dresses for her third-grade teacher.

The 32-year-old opened up about the beginning of her career by saying, “When I started modeling full-time, I felt intimidated by fashion. I felt there were so many rules. But as I grew up and became more comfortable with myself, more of a woman, I was like, ‘This can be fun.'”

Ratajkowski’s now a successful actress, model, mother, and author of her own book titled My Body, which is a personal exploration of sexuality, feminism, and power.