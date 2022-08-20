Emily Ratajkowski in sheer minidress shows off cowboy boots

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her supermodel figure in a sheer and handkerchief-style minidress. Her Instagram Story on Friday quickly went viral and came followed by a jovial TikTok complete with the same outfit.

Posting a selfie indoors to begin with, Emily sizzled as she showed off her long and toned legs, also upping her Western game in a stylish pair of cowboy boots.

Emily, 31, opted for red prints and a gray panel section as her dress chopped up styles and fabrics. She also showed off her toned thighs as lower parts of her dress came sheer.

The Inamorata founder posed amid a swish bedroom and in front of her mirror, wearing her signature dark locks down and angling a hip slightly to better accentuate her silhouette.

No caption was offered, although plenty of action came as she reposted the look to TikTok and added dance moves in the street while with a friend.

Emily was wearing the Miaou Ginger Dress in Periwinkle Paisley – the frock retails for $295.

Emily Ratajkowski takes a dress selfie. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily continues to make headlines for appearing solo as she ends her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard. The 2018-married couple is no more, and Emily has officially filed for divorce. Together, the two are parents to 2021-born son Sylvester.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily Ratajkowski gushes over son Sylvester

In 2021, the London-born star opened up to Grazia, where she touched on her motherhood. The swimwear designer revealed:

“I’m more obsessed with getting him dressed, I have to admit. It’s just really fun to dress him right now and I know that that’s not going to be forever. What happens is, in my process of getting ready, I end up giving him a lot more of my time, then I’ll have the last 15 minutes. I’m in sweats right now, and a big oversized shirt. I don’t know that I’m giving fashion right now.”

EmRata has even taken baby Sly on shoots for Inamorata – one has taken the duo to The Bahamas.

Emily Ratajkowski back on the market with single status

Emily has yet to comment on her split, although fans knew something was up before she filed for divorce, this as she appeared without her wedding ring.

The mom of one has, most recently, been spotted with her son while out and about in NYC. She has yet to delete photos of ex Sebastian from her Instagram, followed by over 29 million.