Emily Ratajkowski in red hot bikini trims her own hair in nail-biting moment

Emily Ratajkowski wore a skimpy red bikini as she trimmed her own bangs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her toned figure in a red hot bikini on Tuesday, though it was hard to appreciate her stunning figure amid a nail-biting moment.

The model did the one thing many people are always told not to do when wanting to change up their look and can’t wait to get to the hairstylist.

That’s right, she tried to chop off her own hair.

In a Tik Tok video, Emily was wearing a red bikini top as she brushed out her long, wet hair. She told the camera she was about to leave for the beach and wanted to add an extra layer to her hair.

At one point in the video, she made the first cut and her hair had a pretty blunt look to it where she made the snip. Emily made a gasping sound as if she couldn’t quite believe it, and didn’t look happy for a second.

She even asked if she was being crazy at one point, answering her own question, “definitely.”

@emrata I know you cant tell a difference at the end 🤦‍♀️ ♬ original sound – Emrata

Emily Ratajkowski trimmed her own bangs before her baby son Sylvester interrupted

By the end of the video, she seemed to appreciate the new look, and though she claimed it wasn’t her best work, she looked satisfied enough as she clipped the majority up and left a few strands hanging down in her face.

At one point in the video, Emily’s adorable son Sylvester made a little noise and joined her, with the My Body author telling the camera that he didn’t want her to record the video.

“Sly” as she called him, has been featured quite a bit on Emily’s Instagram, which counts Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Kendall Jenner as followers.

In May, Emily posted a sweet video in which her blonde little cherub sat on top of a changing table as she danced around next to him in white underwear and a cropped jacket. She was makeup-free with bedhead and it looked like they had just woken up.

Emily wrote an essay about her pregnancy for Vogue

In October 2020, Emily wrote an essay for Vogue about her pregnancy and revealed some intimate thoughts written in a very eloquent way.

She wrote, “My husband likes to say that ‘we’re pregnant.’ I tell him that while the sentiment is sweet, it’s not entirely true.” She later went on to say the whole thing could be lonely, writing, “I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience.”

Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are divorcing amid cheating rumors

Emily and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, are currently going through a divorce and will need to figure out how to co-parent their son.

In scandalous news, after rumors started to swirl that Emily had decided to file for divorce, Page Six reported that Sebastian had actually cheated on her.

A source told the publication, “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”