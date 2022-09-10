Emily Ratajkowski in plunging top shows how confidence works

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski is leading the way when it comes to being both confident and sexy.

The supermodel, 31, continues to occasionally influence for reality star Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh lifestyle brand – this weekend, Poosh shared an Instagram Story with a link to a blog post, and Emily was hired to front it.

The Saturday Story was out to help women learn to be their best and most confident selves.

The photo showed Emily looking sultry and stunning the camera as she posed by a table.

The Inamorata founder drew attention to her curves as she modeled a plunging and revealing black top. The long-sleeved number boasted a daring neckline and came without any accessories as Emily delivered a slight smile.

EmRata also wore her dark locks down and unfussy, adding in minimal and matte makeup. She posed with a cocktail complete with olives in front of her.

“Your guide to feeling sexy + confident,” text read, with fans encouraged to “tap” for more.

Emily Ratajkowski at a table. Pic credit: @poosh/Instagram

Emily’s Instagram handle was also included. The star boasts over 29 million followers on the platform.

Emily Ratajkowski helping teach others confidence

The blog post on Poosh includes another famous face – singer Dua Lipa fronts the article. Poosh tells fans:

“When you feel good about yourself, you make better decisions. When your vibes are high, you’re more open to putting yourself first (in the best way possible) and setting boundaries that are good for you and, as a result, create a path to live your best life. They say misery loves company (which is so true), and on the flip side, happy and optimistic people are just as contagious and a delight to be around.” Here, the 2019-founded brand added that it’s a “win-win.”

Poosh also included practical tips towards feeling confident. One is to “schedule a FaceTime call with a long-distance friend or go on a walk with a close neighbor” as part of self-care.

EmRata also fronts Superga and Versace, plus haircare brand Kerastase.

Emily Ratajkowski running her own brand with Inamorata

Emily continues to enjoy success via her 2017-founded swim, lingerie, and clothing line, Inamorata.

The brand is rising as a cult one and is popular with its matching Mesh Collection sets. Inamorata is also fronted by model Hailey Bieber. Emily has also made 2022 headlines for being newly single, this following her recent split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard.

The couple shares a son, Sylvester.