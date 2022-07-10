Emily Ratajkowski in monokini flaunts supermodel body

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning in skimpy swimwear as she both flaunts her model physique and sells her merch.

The Inamorata founder, 31, was back on her brand’s Instagram this weekend, showing off hot new designs from her 2017-founded company and urging fans to shop.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns with supermodel bikini body

The mom of one, who has been making Fashion Week headlines in Balenciaga, was stripped down to the tiniest of hot pink bathing suits, showing off her shredded abs and Amazonian frame as she modeled a cut-out look.

Affording a monokini vibe, EmRata’s swim piece highlighted her toned torso and curvy hips – the Blurred Lines star posed from a sandy beach and with a fellow model.

Emily even offered a cheeky rear view in her thong swimsuit with a swipe right. A caption told fans:

“SANDi ✨Emily wears the SANDi in Hot Pink & Jamea wears Sun Bleached Yellow – online now!”

Emily has built herself an empire via Inamorata. The line kicked off with swim and lingerie pieces and has now hit icon status via its celebrity-adored printed sets and the Mesh Collection. Inamorata clearly also has the budget to employ model Hailey Bieber as a promo face – also a fan, is reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

“I already had built a brand with Emrata, but now I want to change this into something where I’m not waiting to do collabs; I have my own products that I’m selling,” Emily told Forbes. The My Body author, who was done earning fraction deals from shouting out other brands, put her all into launching her own, and the efforts have paid off.

“I have been running Emrata for quite a long time now and have a pretty good understanding of what my followers respond to. It’s about building that out. But what’s really fun about it is there’s no calendar—we’re not relying on anybody else, except our own information and our customer,” she added in the 2020 feature.

Emily Ratajkowski continues to front major brands

While Inamorata likely takes up a significant chunk of Emily’s time, there’s still room for her other gigs. In 2022, she’s fronting designer Versace, clothing brand Superga, plus haircare brand Kerastase.

She’s also been prominent at this year’s Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, also attended by stars including Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman. Both joined Emily in repping designer Balenciaga.