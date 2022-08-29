Emily Ratajkowski in crop top and low-cut jeans for dinner out

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in a tiny crop top and low-cut jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski was striking in a small black crop top and low-cut jeans. The model and actress was spotted on her way to dinner on Saturday.

The Gone Girl actress sported a simple black t-shirt crop top cropped with a wavy hemline. The length of the top showed off the model’s toned midriff.

The low-cut gray jeans hugged Emily’s hips, and the pants were baggy in the most trendy way possible. The bagginess of the jean pants even further accentuated the slimness of her waist.

The fashion icon wore her long brunette hair, which nearly reached her waist, down and let it cascade over her shoulders. It was parted in the middle, and the highlights of lighter brown hair showed through the darer strands.

Emily’s makeup was natural, with a rosy blush and mascara, and her eyebrows were flawless as usual. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings that complimented the highlights in her hair.

The accomplished model and actress balanced a phone with a bright red case and a small gray purse in her left hand as she headed out to dinner. Her expression appeared happy and confident in her stylish attire.

Emily Ratajkowski speaks out about body image

Emily is an absolute inspiration but reportedly has struggled with body image issues, and she has shared this with Elle.

“It is easy for me but, let me tell you, there are days when I wake up and I don’t feel good. I think it’s all relative, and I think that everyone can be critical of their body, it doesn’t matter what you look like on Instagram. I think that confidence isn’t something that comes from what you see in the mirror, it’s about how you feel, as cheesy as that sounds,” Emily said.

Emily seems to understand social media’s impact on body image and is working to include all sizes via her brand.

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys being single

Emily split from Sebastian Bear-McClard and seems to be loving the single life. She’s been promoting her best-selling book, My Body, published in 2021.

The supermodel is also showing off photos with her baby boy and pictures of herself living her best life.

She was reportedly spotted spending time with Brad Pitt, and rumors about the pair have already begun to spread.