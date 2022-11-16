Emily Ratajkowski shows off her creative side in a fun video shared on social media featuring model Irina Shayk. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski had fans seeing double in a recent social media share as she dramatically presented fellow model Irina Shayk.

Emily has been expressing herself creatively through business ventures, including her swimsuit line, book, and brand-new podcast.

Another way that Emily has allowed her creativity to flow has been with her social media accounts, particularly her TikTok page.

Historically, Emily’s TikTok posts have been anything but boring, and her latest share was no exception.

The My Body author got assistance from another big name, Irina Shayk, in a captivating share that was silly yet seductive.

The clip began with Irina and Emily striking a pose in a fine dining establishment.

Emily Ratajkowski shows creativity with Irina Shayk on TikTok

Irina and Emily were dressed to the nines, with Emily wearing a slinky black dress as she summoned the camera to come closer. Emily had a cocktail in hand, which looked like a very dirty martini, complete with olive garnishes.

The models stood in front of a beautifully set table that was clearly decorated by a professional.

The camera zoomed in on the ladies and showed that they were glammed up and looking fabulous.

The mother of one gestured to her famous model friend, who had a fierce look on her face in a white T-shirt, black skirt, and black opera gloves.

Emily and Irina were dripping in diamonds, both wearing substantial necklaces with major sparkles.

The ladies rocked their brown tresses in center parts as they looked elegant and sophisticated.

In the background, the instrumental for Lady Gaga’s song Poker Face played. The same played in an interview featuring Irina on a radio show, where she asked the host if he knew her real last name.

Although Irina’s professional last name is Shayk, her “real” last name, as she shared in the clip, is Shaykhlislamova.

Emily deserved to let her hair down after all of the hard work she has done with her new podcast.

Emily Ratajkowski’s new podcast High Low

Emily hit the ground running with her brand new podcast, High Low with EmRata. So far, she has welcomed Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, Ziwe, and Julia Fox as guests on her series.

Although there have only been six episodes since she started her latest venture, Emily has already made headlines with her podcast.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Emily has been starting thought-provoking questions about the “male gaze,” among other topics.

Time will also tell if Emily decides to address those pesky Pete Davidson dating rumors.