Emily Ratajkowski in birthday bikini with beach drinks

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is the birthday girl and she’ll party in a bikini if she wants to. The supermodel celebrated turning 31 years old earlier this week, also proving she was born to model swimwear as she stunned her 29 million+ Instagram followers in a skimpy swim look from her best-selling Inamorata line.

Emily had jetted out to a luxurious sandy beach to celebrate, and the photos gained over 400,000 likes in under a day.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in tiny birthday bikini

Celebrating her June 7 birthday in style, the Blurred Lines star sizzled in a gallery of snaps all showing her stripped down to a stringy, criss-cross, and micro bikini in tan-and-cream cow print.

The London-born star pouted for the camera while sipping away at her beverage and amid a blissful beach setting, also showing off her killer abs, tiny waist, and overall Amazonian frame.

Emily added a bucket hat finish to her figure-flaunting bikini, with further photos showing her striking leggy poses while backed by lush palms and seemingly enjoying her solo moment.

Of course, EmRata ensured her 2017-founded Inamorata line was tagged.

“Burnt n happy birthday girl,” a caption read. Emily has plenty to celebrate, and her 30th year was a busy one. In 2021 alone, the Versace ambassador landed her gig with the Italian designer, she’s been raising son Sylvester, and she’s made headlines for the release of her My Body book.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As to the confidence exuded by the A-Lister red carpet face, it isn’t all it seems, though. Speaking to Glamour in 2018, EmRata revealed a less-confident side.

Emily Ratajkowski sometimes can’t stand her appearance

“I have days when I literally cannot look in the mirror because I am sick of myself. I don’t like how I look or I want to change certain things about myself. We are stuck inside one body, we can’t see ourselves and we have no perspective on it,” Ratajkowski revealed.

As to remarks left by her fans, the brunette continued: “You need to separate yourself from the feedback because as soon as you give weight to the positive it’s hard to differentiate from the negative. The comments and the number of likes shouldn’t be what defines your confidence, it should come from you enjoying yourself.”

Emily’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including singer Selena Gomez, model Kendall Jenner, actress Bella Thorne, and socialite Paris Hilton.