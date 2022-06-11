Emily Ratajkowski in bikini with rear view surprise

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Emily Ratajkowski is delivering surprise content as she stuns in a bikini. The supermodel, fresh from her 31st birthday, was back in her swimwear ahead of the weekend, posting for her 29 million+ followers and sharing beach snaps.

Taking a break from shouting out her 2017-founded Inamorata brand, the My Body author tagged herself at the luxury Hotel Esencia resort in Tulum, Mexico, where it was a “swipe for surprises” deal.

Emily Ratajkowski offers fans bikini ‘surprises’

Opening with a candid shot as she posed with closed eyes and from a sandy shore, Emily sizzled in a satin and ruched blue bikini with a cupped top.

Flaunting her supermodel legs and toned abs, the mom of one opted out a flattering face pose as she wore a cute bucket hat, with the caption clearly driving fans to check out the rest of the gallery.

Emily’s fans then saw her girl crew bringing out drinks to a lounger-laid terrace, with further photos returning to the beach as Emily posed with her jaw-dropping figure on show.

Also included was a fun head statue being held in a hand, plus cheeky snaps of Emily posing with her rear to the camera and in her blue bikini.

Emily had flown out to Mexico to ring in her 31st birthday, marking the milestone with an animal-print bikini gallery as she celebrated her special day and enjoyed drinks on the beach. In a massive gallery shared four days ago, the Blurred Lines star wrote: “Burnt n happy birthday girl.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily has opened up on social media and how she feels women are made to one-up one another, overall. The body-positive star, who includes plus-size models for her Inamorata campaigns, told Vice:

“I think in general women really do feel like we have to compete with each other in order to have power, because we think that there’s scarcity. We think that there’s one man that we’re all fighting for, or we have to be special in a certain way, and distinguish ourselves from other women in order to be that way.”

Emily Ratajkowski running an empire with Inamorata

Emily’s Inamorata brand kicked off with swim and lingerie pieces. It’s now risen to icon status via its matching printed sets and Mesh Collection – the label is adored by reality star Kourtney Kardashian and model Hailey Bieber, who models for it. Over 600,000 are subscribed to the Inamorata Instagram.