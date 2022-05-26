Emily Ratajkowski in bikini shows life update

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is delivering a massive life update for her 29 million+ Instagram followers. The supermodel, 30, continues to make headlines for just about every aspect of her life, not limited to her Inamorata clothing line, My Body book, Versace promos, and motherhood, plus her marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Posting a gallery of photos today, the Blurred Lines star shared a sum-up of how it’s been going, and it looked busy.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in new Instagram gallery

Emily updated on Thursday. The London-born sensation opened in selfie mode and from her bathroom, already showing off her world-famous abs as she posed in low-slung jeans and a tight black crop top.

Flaunting her new bangs amid her recent Cannes Film Festival appearance, EmRata drove fans to swipe, where a low-key showoff placed her amid swirl-print carpets and from a bedroom. The model wore only a white hotel bathrobe and thong sandals here.

Also included were Emily’s eats, plus a prep shot ahead of the Cannes Film Festival, one showing her glittery and plunging black dress. The best-selling author then shared an adorable insight into family life with son Sylvester, posing outdoors and amid trees as she stood with husband Sebastian, who held the couple’s 2021-born son.

Fans did get the famous bikini body but towards the end. Here, Emily had been photographed on an outdoor path and clad in a red skirt, white string bikini, and woven sparkly cover-up.

Taking to her caption, Emily wrote: “Recent <3,” with fans leaving over 250,000 likes in just four hours.

The juggling aspect of Emily’s life was made clear in a recent video where she outlined her “morning routine.” Here, the catwalk queen was in stretchy white underpants and a hoodie as she bopped around while entertaining her young son. The star also /remains heavy on the promo front for Inamorata, the swim, lingerie, and clothing line she founded in 2017.

Emily Ratajkowski opens up on career

Earlier this year, the A-Lister opened up to Harper’s Bazaar, taking a bird’s eye view of things and stating: “There have been so many times in my career where I have thought about changing career paths or giving up. I stopped totally modeling when I went to college and I thought I was going to become an artist, and then I left and started modeling full time and then I sort of dabbled in acting… I feel like I am constantly evolving.”