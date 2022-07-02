Emily Ratajkowski in bikini shows ‘heatwave’ perks

Emily Ratajkowski poses close-up. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski offers “heatwave” perks as she encourages fans to shop her best-selling Inamorata swimwear and clothing line.

The 31-year-old supermodel was back in her bikini as her brand shared weekend Instagram stories today, where the vibe was beachy, and fans were treated to a special discount.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns on the beach with swimwear promo offer

The photo showed the London-born sensation flaunting her world-famous figure as she lounged around pristine shores and modeled her merch.

Showing off a multi-tonal pink and orange look from her Mosaic swim range, Emily sizzled as she showcased her toned abs and Amazonian silhouette, going cupped in a skimpy bikini and adding in a tiny gold belly chain.

Also showing off her tan as she sent the camera a piercing gaze, EmRata let her brand do the talking – a caption told fans:

“25% Off SiTEWiDE USE CODE: HEATWAVE.”

Emily Ratajkowski in a bikini on the beach. Pic credit: @inamorata/Instagram

Emily’s 2017-founded brand, which kicked off with lingerie and swimwear, is now an empire retailing its popular printed matching sets, plus the iconic Mesh Collection. EmRata has competition, though. Fellow model Candice Swanepoel is likely attracting Inamorata customers with her Tropic of C swimwear line – the moguls are also joining in. Both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner run swimwear brands.

“I personally feel that fashion is one of those really amazing things, but I had a complicated relationship to fashion like you know when you’re growing up, you don’t feel cool enough, you don’t feel like you’re wearing cool enough clothes when I was younger and even now I’ll be like ‘God that person looks so fancy, I could never afford that,” Emily told Forbes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in her own merch

The My Body author added: “I also just think that fashion, like having a zebra print dress, can really help a woman project the person she wants to be to the world and I love that clothes can feel like a tool to express ourselves.”

Alongside running Inamorata, Emily also acts as an ambassador for designer Versace and clothing brand Superga, plus haircare company Kerastase. She juggles her career amid her marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard: the two tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son Sylvester in 2021. Emily is followed by over 29 million on Instagram. Her account is followed by celebrities, including singer Selena Gomez, supermodel Kendall Jenner, pop sweetheart Ariana Grande, plus former Disney star Bella Thorne.