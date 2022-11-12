Emily Ratajkowski wore a slinky white dress to the Code8 Beauty launch. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski is well and truly in her single era after divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard, and she’s making the most of it by attending a slew of parties and events in stylish outfits.

The My Body author recently attended the US launch of Code8 Beauty, a makeup brand out of London specializing in compact makeup for on-the-go use.

Emily looked straight out of The Great Gatsby, fitting in with the luxurious decor just fine as she sipped on a martini with an olive and confidently jutted out her hip as she posed for photos.

The model looked exquisite in a silky white dress draped over her curves in the most flattering way. It featured a halter neck with a quirky gold belt and was backless with extra fabric on the side.

Looking as if she wanted to make the outfit a bit more casual, she clipped her hair back with a few bangs hanging in front of her face. She then went for a natural makeup look with blush on her nose and cheeks and peachy lipgloss.

Emily posed with several famous faces, including Alexa Chung, who co-hosted the shindig in front of a fancy background with red velvet couches, a leopard print carpet, and a big, black piano.

She thanked Code8 Beauty by writing in her caption, “Thank you for a wonderful night #code8 #code8uslaunch @code8beauty,” and the series was liked by several celebrities, including socialite Paris Hilton and model Irina Shayk.

Emily Ratajkowski supported Code8 Beauty at their US launch party

Code8 posted pictures from the event as well, showing a close-up shot of Emily with an intense gaze, as well as a Alexa Chung who wore a black dress with spaghetti straps and a cut-out in the center.

The beauty brand is currently available at Bloomingdales, Fenwick, NET-A-PORTER, and Harrods.

Emily launched her podcast High Low

The model, who made a name for herself after starring in the infamous Blurred Lines music video, recently launched her own podcast on November 1 called High Low with EmRata.

On Tuesdays, she interviews a celebrity, author, or someone else she finds inspiring, and on Thursdays, she does a monologue episode in which she talks about topics that interest her, like politics or feminism.

@emrata The GOAT podcasting queen, @Alexandra Cooper is my first guest on High Low. Go listen wherever you get your podcasts. ♬ original sound – Emrata

So far, she’s interviewed Call Her Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper, and model Julia Fox, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend.

Recent monologues have included sex on the first date and the ethics of recording strangers.

@emrata its 2022 and its getting even SCARIER to be a woman ♬ original sound – ʚ ᵛᵅⁿⁿⁱᵉ ɞ

The podcast will be an exciting listen for those who are fans of Emily’s TikTok channel, as she frequently posts videos having fun and owning her sexuality, as well as talking about important topics like abortion rights.

In one eyebrow-raising video, she revealed all the things she’s scared of in 2022, including Roe V. Wade being overturned and Harvey Weinstein getting an appeal.