Emily Ratajkowski impresses in thigh-skimming minidress

Emily Ratajkowski is proving she’s blessed from above in another head-turning look. The supermodel, 30, is still making headlines for rocking up to the 2022 Met Gala in a beaded and flesh-baring vintage Versace bodice dress, but there was more to come.

EmRata was one of the guests attending the fashion event’s after-party, and here, her look was more club-appropriate.

Emily Ratajkowski sizzled in after-party minidress

Going super-classy as she flaunted her catwalk queen figure, the Blurred Lines star shared her post-red-carpet look to Instagram, showing off her endless legs and tiny waist in a thigh-skimming minidress.

Emily opted for a plunging and satin green number, one coming very leggy, low-cut, and sleeveless.

The Inamorata founder paired her dress with platform and hot pink high heels, writing “After” on Instagram as she thrilled her 29.1 million followers.

The Met Gala was this year attended by stars including the Kardashian-Jenners, rapper Nicki Minaj, models Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber, plus music faces not limited to Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

It was quite the throwback era at this year’s Met. Mogul Kim Kardashian channeled Marilyn Monroe in a gold dress worn by the blonde bombshell herself, with Emily also taking back to an era gone by.

Her multicolor Versace number was last worn by model Yasmeen Ghauri on a 1992 Versace catwalk. “I feel very lucky to be wearing this look,” the Inamorata founder stated while on the carpet. Singer Olivia Rodrigo also donned a dress from the luxury Italian label. Emily, meanwhile, fronts it.

EmRata has opened up on how she views modeling and what started out as a lot of scantily-clad action.

Emily Ratajkowski opens up on modeling

“[In] my early 20s, I really thought of myself as hustling and working the system and saying, ‘Okay, I know what I can get from becoming a model and from using my body to have fame and success.’ And, I even called it empowerment,” she told CBS.

“But, as I’ve gotten older, I realized that it’s a bit more complicated and feel a responsibility to tell young girls that. I would be wrong to say that it’s just simply empowering to capitalize on your sexuality and your beauty as a woman,” she added. The mom of one, regularly bikini-clad as she promotes her 2017-founded Inamorata line, concluded: “I don’t think that exploiting myself is progress at all, I think that it just offered me some kind of control.”