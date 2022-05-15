Emily Ratajkowski impresses in stringy weekend bikini

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Emily Ratajkowski spent the weekend showing off both her body and her best-selling brand. The Inamorata founder, 30, snuck in a quick story on her Instagram as she shouted out the swimwear and lingerie label she founded back in 2017, and it was #brandambassador as she stunned fans.

EmRata sizzled in selfie mode as she reminded her 29 million+ followers of her jaw-dropping figure, with the snap quickly going viral.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in string bikini for weekend selfie

Showing off her chiseled abs, tiny waist, and long torso, the Blurred Lines star photographed herself by a plain white wall – possibly a bathroom setting. The mom of one, last year welcoming son Sylvester, highlighted her incredible catwalk body in a tiny, stringy, and cupped bikini in cream and brown.

While the bikini top took on a bra finish, it was all stringy ties down below, with Emily also seen gently placing one hand to her briefs as she flaunted her plump pout, doe-eyed gaze, and signature dark locks.

The Versace ambassador rolled her eyes slightly upwards as she held a phone in a red case. She ditched the accessories, once again proving she needs no flourishes.

“@inamoratawoman,” a caption read.

Inamorata, adored by the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and promoted by model Hailey Bieber, stems from Emily’s own last name.

“It has the Rata in it, but it means female lover, or like muse. And the idea to me is that it’s not just like a man’s idea of a siren—you love yourself, right? So, you’re your own muse,” the London-born sensation told Elle. “You know, for me, I don’t have a go-to underwear store. I don’t have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear,” she added.

Emily Ratajkowski has plenty more going on

Ratajkowski joins the list of celebs now retailing underwear and swim lines, one not limited to moguls Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Kylie Jenner, plus country singer Jessie James Decker. Emily, meanwhile, continues to front major brands including Kerastase haircare and Versace, plus casual apparel label Superga. In 2021, Emily made headlines for releasing her candid My Body book, one documenting attitudes towards women in modeling and Emily’s own hardcore attitudes amid an industry she deems sexist.