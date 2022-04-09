Emily Ratajkowski impresses in ‘softest’ bikini

Emily Ratajkowski posing at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Emily Ratajkowski and her cheese-grater abs are turning heads. The supermodel, 30, is fresh from new promo photos for her popular Inamorata line, with one shot focusing on swimwear. EmRata featured on 2017-founded Inamorata’s Instagram ahead of the weekend, posing in a barely-there and very stringy bikini, one touted as being the “softest” around.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in new bikini snaps

Posing indoors, against a plain wall, and very much drawing the eye with her catwalk queen body, Emily modeled a blush pink and rather complicated two-piece. All criss-cross ties, the skimpy pool look came high-waisted and with a halterneck finish – perfect for showcasing the model’s killer silhouette.

Emily slightly tugged up her bikini briefs as she knocked the camera dead, also showing off her famous cleavage and curvy hips. The brunette opted for low-key makeup via bronzer and light blush, also sending out her plump pout.

The mom of one, last year welcoming son Sylvester with 2018-married husband Sebastian Bear McClard, showed little sign of having welcomed a child recently. Fans still can’t seem to get over how quickly EmRata has bounced back since welcoming her munchkin last year.

The promo shots now topping 17,000 likes came with Inamorata writing: “Our softest swim. Emily wears the Las Olas in Dawn.”

Also promoted this month has been the Mesh Collection, with photos showing Emily stunning on beach sands while in the Cayman Islands.

Emily Ratajkowski more ‘in control’ than ever

Emily, followed by 29 million on Instagram and this year fronting campaigns for designer Versace, has opened up on her career shift, one seeing her climb the ranks and build her own brand. The My Body author opened up to Harper’s Bazaar this year, stating:

“Having my own business and working with a group of women that I love, that are my friends… that has been so enjoyable.” Emily continued: “What I like now is that, in my career, things are more in my hands and in my control. Failures feel more like road bumps than huge losses and I feel less impacted by other people saying no.”

Speaking of bumps along the road and conquering them, the Blurred Lines star added: “I think the biggest obstacle of my career has been transitioning and doing things that people didn’t really expect. But I think you just have to forge ahead and do what you’re going to do and be who you are.”