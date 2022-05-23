Emily Ratajkowski impresses braless in spaghetti straps

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning as she peeks her Cannes Film Festival look for this year. The supermodel, 30, was all dolled up in her latest Instagram share, one posted Monday and for her 29 million+ followers.

Preening herself ahead of her public appearance, the My Body author flaunted her world-famous figure in a video gaining over 290,000 likes in an hour, and it was another flawless look.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in plunging strappy dress

Footage showed the Inamorata founder toying with her hair as she showed off the finishing touches and before hitting the red carpet.

Flaunting her cleavage in an eye-popping and low-cut black dress, Emily put on a busty display as she posed shot from the waist up and showing off her glowing tan, plus her tiny waist.

The shimmery and sparkly dress, worn braless, came thin-strapped and figure-hugging, also accented by a statement black leather belt throwing in pops of gold. Emily angled her face away from the camera a little, offering fans a view of her heavy makeup, plump pout, and brand-new bangs.

“Cannes,” she wrote, tagging her glam team.

The annual film festival held in the French Riviera is welcoming a slew of celebrities this year. Joining Emily on the Cannes red carpet are Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone, Twilight star Kristen Stewart, plus model Adriana Lima.

Emily’s recent Instagram activity has centered around son Sylvester, whom she welcomed in 2021 and with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. In a recent Instagram share, the Blurred Lines star showed her “morning routine” while bouncing around in a sweater and underpants as she played with her little boy.

Emily Ratajkowski teaches son about beauty

Sylvester might be too young to understand how famous his mother is, but he isn’t too young to learn a few lessons.

“I look at my son and tell him he’s beautiful at least once a day,” Emily told Marie Claire. “Because it’s what I’m looking at… I gave birth to him, and he’s growing and he’s so beautiful.”

“You know, I think really loving parents teach their daughters that the better you can present yourself, the more likely you are to succeed, because there’s truth to it in a lot of ways. That’s the reality of the world we live in, and it’s brutal. Women have a much harder time because we’re taught that the way that we look is currency,” she added.