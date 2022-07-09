Emily Ratajkowski grabs bare chest by hotel window

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Emily Ratajkowski‘s topless hotel room photos went viral within minutes of being posted this week.

The 31-year-old supermodel has spent the past week in Paris, France for Fashion Week, although no clothes were being modeled as she posed by her hotel room window while cupping her bare chest.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns topless by her hotel window

Making it a swipe for the goods deal, Emily posted for her 29 million+ Instagram followers on Wednesday. She opened strutting through sunny Parisian streets while flaunting her figure in a high-neck and braless black minidress, also wearing casual sneakers.

Next up came a bombshell shot as the London-born star posed showing off her curves and famous abs while by a white-rimmed window.

Backed by Haussman-style buildings and posing near a small window pot with earth and plants, Emily sizzled as she placed both hands on her bare chest, also cocking her head a little to the side.

Further slides showed the Inamorata founder enjoying a bridge over the river Seine and sharing her ice cream, but there was more topless action as EmRata returned with more topless photos.

Taking to her caption, Emily wrote, “Took this hair out in Paris.” Paris Fashion Week has this year been attended by countless high-profile stars, not limited to mogul Kim Kardashian, actress Nicole Kidman, singer Dua Lipa, plus Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn. All four shouted out rising super-brand Balenciaga.

Emily, meanwhile, fronts the luxury Italian label, Versace.

Emily Ratajkowski opens up on nudity with Sports Illustrated

Emily, who shot to fame in 2013 via Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines video, is now a recognized authority in the world of feminism. In 2021, she published her My Body book, discussing sexual harassment and the position of women, overall, within modeling and Hollywood.

“I think a lot of people really feel that the idea of a woman being sexual or being sexualized is the opposite of feminism,” Emily told Sports Illustrated Swim in 2018. “When I feel like, in some ways, that conversation itself can be oppressive to women, because you’re telling them how to dress and how to act, which is actually the opposite of feminism.”

“I was a 12-year-old [with D-cup breasts] but people looked at me as a 21-year-old,” she added, continuing: “It was really difficult for me to understand and to come to terms with – that identity, people’s perception of me… It’s hard for a 12-year-old girl, who is basically feeling like ‘Why don’t you just leave me alone,’ because I don’t see men having to justify what they wear or how they express themselves.”