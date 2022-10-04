Emily Ratajkowski goes without bra for fashion week denim

Emily Ratajkowski poses at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/CarrieNelson

Emily Ratajkowski attended the Loewe show as part of Paris Fashion Week, showing off her figure in a double denim look.

The model, actress, and author wore an oversized denim jacket by Spanish brand Loewe, tied at the waist — with nothing underneath. She paired the top with baggy denim pants, which featured an unusual button detail at the back for a bold, but modern twist on a 90s look.

There was a hint of shoe on show, with black peep-toe sandals completing the outfit.

The American beauty wore no accessories with the look, instead choosing to carry only her phone and sunglasses into the venue.

She wore her long, dark hair straight and in a middle parting with soft 70s-style bangs that framed her face beautifully along with natural makeup.

Ratajkowski is no stranger to eye-catching looks, with many of her risque outfits creating headlines worldwide.

Emily at the Loewe Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: Newspress / BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski loves Loewe

Post Loewe show, Emily posted a reel on her Instagram congratulating Creative Director Jonathan Anderson on another successful Fashion Week. She captioned the post, “LOEWE SS 23 💫 beautiful morning, beautiful people, beautiful show. So much love @jonathan.anderson thank you for having me.”

The reel showed Emily posing with the designer and other celebrity guests including Charli XCX and Evan Mock. It also featured behind-the-scenes clips of the show and Ratajkowski arriving at the venue to a sea of paparazzi.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily Ratajkowski is single and ready to mingle

Having recently filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily has been taking some time out for herself and her son, Sylvester. The pair went on vacation to Mallorca, a place Emily visited each summer with her family.

She uploaded a sweet snap to Instagram holding Sly while wearing a cropped black t-shirt, cargo pants, and sneakers. She said in the caption, “Today I brought my beautiful baby back to Sant Juan, the town where I spent every summer of my childhood.”

Emily is currently rumored to be dating Brad Pitt; however, neither of them has confirmed or denied this. People reported that Pitt, 58, and Ratajkowski, 31, are “spending a lot of time together,” according to an inside source.

They added that the pair “don’t appear to be dating formally.” Brad Pitt is currently single after divorcing Angelina Jolie back in 2016.