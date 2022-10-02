Emily Ratajkowski goes topless to show off tan lines

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her tanlines as she poses topless in sepia. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski poses topless with major tan lines in a stylized photo shared on social media.

The gorgeous model and mother-of-one posed in a sepia-toned photo with just her hands over her chest. The images appeared on the Gelbsy Instagram, where many women appear topless in the name of women’s empowerment.

Emily pouted her signature pout and gazed off to the distance for the first picture before looking into the camera for the second shot.

She sported major tan lines in the shot, possibly from Mallorca, where she often visited as a child and recently with her son.

Emily’s dark long tresses were straight and wild as she served bedhead chic in the shots.

The page let the photos do the talking, opting to go caption-free.

As Emily poses for a female-empowerment shoot, she may need all the inspiration and motivation she can get because she filed for divorce last month.

Over the summer, rumors of Sebastian Bear-McClard’s infidelity against Emily went public. Although Emily didn’t directly discuss the rumors, she did like a few tweets in honor of her newfound single status.

Emily Ratajkowski visits Spain with son Sylvester following divorce filing

Last week, Emily had a full circle moment when she took her one-year-old son Sylvester to her childhood stomping grounds. Emily posted photos of herself and her son as they saw sights in Old Town Mallorca and relived her childhood memories.

Her touching caption read, “Today I brought my beautiful baby back to Sant Juan, the town where I spent every summer of my childhood. As I walked Sly around this lovely man (third slide!) pulled over in his car and came up to me holding Mi Cuerpo (my book in Spanish!) He told me that him and his daughter have read it. Talk about a full circle, universe coming together, magical moment. I am so grateful for this life!”

Emily Ratajkowski dating Brad Pitt rumors

It appears the Blurred Lines video star is in good spirits following the betrayal of her estranged husband. She is reportedly ready to date and enjoys her life as a single woman.

A source told E! News, “Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company.” The source continued, “She’s trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce. Her and Brad [Pitt] met through mutual friends in the industry. It was causal and friendly.”

Meanwhile, Life & Style reported that Brad is highly attracted to the model. The source revealed, “He thinks she’s the hottest thing on the planet, and they totally gel.”

The two are allegedly keeping things low profile and casual.