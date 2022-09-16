Emily Ratajkowski goes topless in underwear and boots

Emily Ratajkowski is stylish in a pair of boots and black undies, opting to go topless for her mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski has been busy promoting her book lately, but that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten how to model.

After some time spent at New York Fashion Week with fellow models such as Helena Christensen and Irina Shayk, Emily seems to be taking some time to relax.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a stunning picture with her fans from her new apartment.

Right now, the decor looks a bit minimalist, with white walls, white bedding, and hardwood floors, but it helps Emily stand out even more.

She stood in front of a slightly-smudged mirror for the snap, her long dark locks flowing over her shoulders and down her back.

Her outfit was rather simple: One pair of black underwear and a pair of knee-high boots.

Emily Ratajkowski goes topless in her underwear

Emily revealed her toned abs in the show as she arched her back to put one hip out, taking on a classic model’s pose.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

She tagged the Instagram page @venedaacarter, indicating that the boots may be part of Carter’s collaboration with Timberland.

The tall boots offer the classic tan suede coverage up the length of the boot with a leather rim around the edge. The flashy shoes were unlaced and still had the tags on them.

This isn’t her first revealing look this week, as Emily was dressed in sheer fabric for much of Fashion Week.

Emily Ratajkowski shows off bra in sheer top

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel and model Helena Christensen shared a few snapshots from Fashion Week to her Instagram page, including one with Emily and fellow model, Irina Shayk.

In the picture, Emily was wearing a sheer crop top and a silky, nude-colored bra underneath it. She also had on matching nude shorts and a white sweater.

Helena herself was wearing a white gown while Irina wore a safari green and tan get-up. The three of them posed for a great photo, each giving the camera a steely gaze, though Helena had a soft smile on her face.

Many other models were featured in the post, including Karlie Kloss, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Shalom Harlow.

The film photos feature a grainy effect that gives them a vintage aesthetic while still showing how each model looked absolutely stunning on the Vogue runway. As far as Emily’s next catwalk, fans will have to stay tuned to see where she ends up.