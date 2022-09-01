Emily Ratajkowski goes nude to show ‘battle wounds’

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her sensational figure and a brutal “battle wound.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski showed off some of her dancing skills this weekend when she attended a Bad Bunny concert with a friend.

Though her pictures from the concert looked like a lot of fun, the model admitted that she had some “battle wounds” from the show after all.

At the concert, Emily was spotted wearing a plunging cut-out top, a super tiny skirt, and very large tall boots.

However, the best-selling author took a different approach when she decided to share a gnarly bruise she received following the concert.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Emily filmed a short video showing her nude figure, writing “bad bunny battle wounds” over the video.

The dark bruise stood out from her tanned skin, though she made sure to zoom in on the dark mark anyway, just to make sure everyone could see it.

Emily Ratajkowski shows off sensational figure while nude

As Emily posed for the video, only her torso could be seen. Her face wasn’t present, though her long dark locks were used to cover herself up in the shot.

Shortly after her video, she shared a singular photo of the area, just highlighting her hip and the bruise that had formed on top of it.

Though it appears that Emily had a great time at the Bad Bunny concert this weekend, this week hasn’t been all fun as she was spotted moving her things out of her Manhattan apartment following her split with Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily Ratajkowski movies out of Manhattan apartment

Emily has been rather quiet about her split from her husband, though the signs of their split have been present and she hasn’t been denying the rumors about it, either.

Allegedly, Sebastian was an unfaithful husband and was constantly cheating on Emily, though this remains to be confirmed by either party.

Page Six reports that Emily was spotted moving out of the apartment on Tuesday. Movers helped with the larger items, such as furniture, artwork, clothing, and other various items, but Emily was spotted moving things out as well, such as one of her plants.

A friend was also seen helping her move, but many were focused on what wasn’t spotted: Her wedding ring.

Emily’s ring was nowhere in sight, further solidifying the couple’s split.

The two only dated for a couple of weeks in the public eye before they were married in 2018, and tied the knot quickly with a courthouse wedding. Both have been private about their separation.