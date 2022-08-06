Emily Ratajkowski goes makeup free while showing off toned physique 

Emily Ratajkowski goes make-up free in New York. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Emily Ratajkowski made the streets of New York her runway as the fashionable model walked her son in a crop top.

Although the city is in a heat wave, Emily didn’t let photographers see her sweat as she kept it cool in a 90s-inspired ensemble.

Emily went au natural with her light brown hair in a center part with natural waves. She held the stroller in one hand and kept her head close to her phone as she grabbed her sunglasses, possibly to cover up her face.

The model appeared chic in a black crop top with high-waisted denim and white sneakers. She sported a gold nameplate necklace and a brown leather belt while she seemed to be deep in conversation.

The My Body author had her hands full with a stroller, brown paper shopping bag, and blue sports ball.

Her son Sylvester Apollo Bear’s Croc-adorned feet peeked out from the stroller.

Emily welcomed the now 17-month-old Sylvester last March with Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Pic credit: BrosNYC/BACKGRID

Sebastian Bear-McClard allegedly cheats on Emily Ratajkowski, wants her back

Rumors that Emily Ratajkowski’s husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, was unfaithful to the model broke last month and dominated headlines.

Last month, Page Six reported that Gone Girl actress Emily is headed for divorce from her producer baby daddy. The source said about Sebastian, “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

But according to reports, the producer wants his wife back.

US Weekly reported, “Sebastian is trying for a second chance with Emily, but she doesn’t want to get back together.”

It seems that Emily is “once bitten, twice shy” when it comes to a reunion with Sebastian because the producer was in contact with “several women.”

The source concluded, “Emily had seen some of his DMs and it became a pattern.”

Emily Ratajkowski reacts to Sebastian Bear-McClard cheating rumors

However, other than some social media action, Emily has remained mum about her estranged husband’s alleged infidelity.

Although Emily has not spoken out about the cheating rumors, she has liked some tweets about the situation, seemingly confirming reports.

The model has enjoyed success as an author as she bravely detailed her harrowing experience on the set of Blurred Lines, the Robin Thicke video, which made her a household face.

Might fans expect a sequel detailing the alleged infidelity of her husband?

Time will tell.

For now, Emily is doing what she does best– serving looks on mommy duty.