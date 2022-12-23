Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in sheer animal print ahead of the holidays. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski seems to be focusing on herself amid breakup and romance rumors, which isn’t bad for a business owner.

As the holiday season quickly approaches its end, the model is spending some time capitalizing on the season as she promotes her own clothing brand, iNAMORATA.

Earlier this week, the businesswoman was seen in a shot shared by the business page as she posed in their Leopard print Luna Dress.

She wore her dark hair down with fringed bangs and some messy locks, a perfect look for the model.

The Luna Dress was completely sheer, with the white backdrop visible through the fabric, and viewers could see a peak of the Blurred Lines star’s underwear.

She finished the look with some tall black boots and looked ready for a night on the town – whether she would be going alone, with friends, or on a date.

Emily Ratajkowski is back in the dating game

After rumors that the star was supposedly seeing Brad Pitt and even cozying up with Pete Davidson, it looks like Emily isn’t settling down with anyone just yet – though that doesn’t mean she’s not looking.

She revealed on her High Low podcast that she is currently using a dating app despite being told not to use it, though the warnings may have fueled her more.

She told listeners, “I was like, ‘f**k it.’ I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”

However, she hasn’t been very impressed with the app so far, noting that it is “a little bit white” and “feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman.” Unfortunately for Emily and the staggering number of women sliding into her DMs, she doesn’t think she’ll “meet her lady crush” there.

Emily Ratajkowski reveals favorite foods

Maybe you won’t be able to win her heart, but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn how to cook Emily’s favorite foods.

While Emily is known for her work as a model and author, she’s also known for her good looks and super toned body, and part of achieving her body comes with her diet, though a lot of it is likely genetics.

She doesn’t really believe in restricting her diet but has some peculiar things she really enjoys, such as her breakfast pastry called kouign-ammann and black coffee from Blacktop Coffee.

After detailing her breakfast to Harper’s Bazaar, she added that she usually has a lighter lunch of salad or a sandwich but enjoys turmeric and beet juices.

For dinner, Emily really enjoys Italian food, sushi, or a good home-cooked meal filled with meat, though she admits she “likes to keep it really balanced to give her body energy and also be healthy.”

As for snacks, she’s a big fan of some sweets, going for the occasional cupcake or a morning croissant.