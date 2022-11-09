Emily Ratajkowski took a ride on a motorized bike. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski sure is enjoying the single life attending parties, recording new podcast episodes, dressing up for Halloween, and having some fun.

The My Body author is really spreading her wings after filing her divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and she’s looking happier than ever.

Emily has been spending a lot of time with her girlfriends, having recently attended a Bad Bunny concert, dancing at a W Magazine party, and a quick little trip to Ibiza, as you do, right?

When she’s not busy hanging out and partying up a storm, she’s working on her new podcast High Low with EmRata, with a debut episode featuring one of the most successful podcast hosts, Alex Cooper of Call Her Daddy.

Emily may even be into doing some adrenaline-pumping activities, having recently shared a video clip in which she was seen on a motorized bike in New York City.

The model straddled the black bike wearing an outfit that was not entirely suited for the activity, but she made it work.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a strapless mini-dress for a ride on a motorbike

Emily wore an incredibly tight, strapless mini-dress that left little to the imagination in a dark red color. However, she accessorized with a casual pair of green New Balance sneakers.

She accessorized with a small brown shoulder bag and wore a large grey helmet on top of her head, putting safety first.



In the background was a city street with leaves on the ground, though it was a surprisingly skimpy outfit for the time of year.

On top of the clip, Emily wrote, “So Babs got a motorized bike for her commute to work.”

Emily recently debuted the first episode of her podcast High Low with EmRata

Emily recently launched her new podcast High Low, with the first episode debuting on November 1.

She interviewed Alexandra Cooper, who hosts Call Her Daddy, and the pair had an interesting conversation about the way women are put into a certain box and are made to feel like they can’t be more than one thing, like smart and sexy, for example.

Alex shared her past insecurities, claiming she used to be a “pick me, girl” but felt that was a product of the society we live in and wanting to please men.

Emily had her own take, saying, “Every single message we are taught from day one is that men are the sun that we orbit around, and we are lucky enough if it’s, like, daytime, and they shine their light on us.”

Every Tuesday, Emily has a guest on, who may be a celebrity, author, or someone else she really admires, and on Thursday, she takes a deep dive into a topic that interests her.