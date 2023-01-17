Emily Ratajkowski stuns in a plunging black top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Emily Ratajkowski was radiant in a plunging black top with a special guest on her podcast, Donatella Versace.

The black top featured long sleeves, cropped well above her belly button, and a plunging V neckline highlighting her incredible figure.

The London-born model paired the top with a belt that wrapped around her bare waist and included a shiny gold buckle. She also sported black bottoms that rested below the belt.

The supermodel let her gorgeous brown locks loose, flowing over both of her shoulders. Her makeup was lovely with winged liner, breathtaking highlight and contour, and nude lipstick.

Donatella also looked fantastic in a bright purple bodysuit. Her bright blonde hair waterfalled down, and her makeup was stunning.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the video, Emily and Donatella let their audience know about the important podcast coming up, which would surely pique fans’ interest.

Emily Ratajkowski regularly hosts guests on her podcast

Emily’s podcast, High Low, is taking off, and Donatella isn’t the only one to guest on the show. Other guests Emily has hosted include Mia Khalifa and Chloe Cherry.

The 31-year-old started her podcast to have intimate conversations with special guests that bring light to important issues. In the description of her podcast, Emily promised to discuss “everything from politics, philosophy, and feminism to sex, TikTok and relationships.”

She certainly seems to be following through, as some of her episodes have dived deep into topics like healthcare, plastic surgery, and even attachment theory.

The model has skyrocketed in her success. She wrote a book called My Body and is using her fame to build up other women and chase her dreams simultaneously.

Emily Ratajkowski embraces fashion in a deep red bikini

Emily can pull off any look she wants and loves to embrace the latest trends. She recently sported a deep red bikini with ripped jeans and looked absolutely beautiful.

She posed in front of a magnificent sunset, and the bikini style complemented her lovely physique and killer abs.

The actress and author credited the photographer, Moses Sumney, in her caption.

Her hair was loose and effortlessly flowed past her shoulders. Her minimal makeup accentuated her stunning features and the structure of her face.

Emily’s fans seemed to adore her look, as it earned well over 840,000 likes and was flooded with thousands of comments gushing over the shot.