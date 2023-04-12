Whether she’s strutting her stuff on the streets of New York or walking confidently down a runway, Emily Ratajkowski knows how to command attention.

And Emily’s Tuesday chic style was no exception, with paparazzi clamoring to take the bombshell’s photo.

Photographers captured Emily on her way to work with a self-titled podcast that makes headlines of its own.

As the talented model headed to a taping of her November-released podcast, ‎High Low with EmRata, the Blurred Lines star delivered another fashion-forward ensemble.

Emily has been busier than ever, filming her podcast and recently touring Tokyo, where she caused a media frenzy.

All eyes have been on Emily after a string of alleged romances and broken hearts remain in her wake, including Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson.

With Harry Styles added to the list of Emily’s potential suitors, the model has been the name on everyone’s lips.

Emily Ratajkowski turns New York City into a runway as she heads to work

Wild was the theme of Emily’s latest ensemble as the mother of one turned the sidewalk into a runway.

The 31-year-old wore a textured brown two-piece with a well-constructed jacket, matching pants, and a tiny black crop top.

Emily added a pop of color, thanks to another snakeskin feature via her red square-toed boots.

Emily Ratajkowski is all abs in New York City. Pic credit: BACKGRID

The mother of Sly clutched her smartphone as she navigated the streets, likely with an inbox filled with hopeful suitors.

Subsequent images saw Emily rocking tinted sunglasses with black frames, protecting her precious eyes from harmful UV rays.

Although Emily didn’t have to dress to the nines for her latest podcast recording, it makes sense that she did. High Low podcast episodes often go viral, with Bella Thorne and Julia Fox dropping bombshells on the series.

Fans won’t have to wait long to learn about Emily’s latest podcast subject matter.

Emily Ratajkowski launches High Low podcast

Last November, Emily embarked on a press tour to promote her then-upcoming podcast, High Low with EmRata.

One publication Emily spoke with was InStyle, and the Inamorata founder wasn’t shy about sharing details.

As Emily explained, she spent years contemplating the start of her podcast.

However, Emily decided to prioritize her book release first.

Emily said, “I made the decision that I really wanted the book to exist and be published before I started the podcast because I felt like it was really important for people to have a sense of my POV, the stories that I’m interested in telling, and just who I am in a way that maybe they hadn’t before.”

Finally, Emily provided an analogy to describe her latest efforts.

She explained, “It’s somewhere between a TikTok and writing an essay.”