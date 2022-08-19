Emily Ratajkowski goes braless in skimpy shorts and crop top

Emily Ratajkowski is braless in a crop top for a morning selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski is back in New York following a farm getaway earlier this month and she’s showing off her toned model’s physique.

Emily just recently split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, though whether or not the couple has filed for divorce is unclear at this time.

Rather than spending too much time focusing on the split, she has been spending time with her son and appears to be focusing more on her career.

A hardworking and talented woman, Emily is not only a model and mother, but she’s also a published author and actress who frequently challenges gender norms and identifies as a feminist.

Along with her other career accolades, Emily has been working on her Inamorata clothing brand, which focuses on women’s swimwear but also offers a variety of everyday outfits as well.

Although being a busy professional can come with rather rigid schedules and routines, she kept herself cozy in some loungewear this morning as she shared a quick snap with her Instagram followers.

Emily Ratajkowski keeps cozy in braless crop top and shorts

Emily gave her 29.5 million followers no caption to read on her post, simply sharing a quick selfie before really starting the day.

Going for the “just woke up” look, Emily appeared to be bare-faced as she snapped the mirror selfie, her long dark hair framing her face. Behind her appeared to be her bed, one she possibly had just removed herself from.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her outfit was a matching crop top and shorts set that featured dainty designs. The top featured tiny buttons as part of its design, though they might just be for decoration.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

The cozy ensemble showed off her toned model’s physique and incredible abs as the crop top didn’t come below her ribs.

Though the model has her own clothing line and often stuns fans with her outfits, fashion wasn’t always an easy object for her to tackle.

Emily Ratajkowski reveals struggles with fashion

For Emily, fashion has always been something she has dwelled on in her life, even when she was a child.

Speaking to Grazia, she revealed that when she was in grade school, she would draw a lot of outfit sketches and even drew designs for a teacher’s wedding dress.

In high school, she revealed that she went through a bit of a darker phase, noting, “Then, in high school, I had a serious grunge phase. I was wearing flannels and a little black choker; dresses that were very short but oversized; thigh-high stockings, stuff like that.”

When she began modeling, fashion became a different beast for her altogether, as she felt more intimidated by it than anything. Fortunately, she found a way to make it work.

“Then, when I started modeling full-time, I felt intimidated by fashion. I felt there were so many rules. But as I grew up and became more comfortable with myself, more of a woman, I was like, ‘This can be fun.’ Breaking the rules intentionally, understanding the history of fashion in the way I hadn’t before. Pulling from that.”