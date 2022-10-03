Emily Ratajkowski goes braless in jean shirt for Paris Fashion Week

Emily Ratajkowski goes braless in a denim jacket for Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski looked country chic in all denim at Paris Fashion Week.

The model went for a daring braless look in a knotted denim jacket top and baggy jeans.

Emily is staying busy both walking the runway and attending various fashion shows. She posted some clips from the Loewe Fashion Show she attended recently.

The mom of one rocked high-waisted denim pants with an extra wide leg that covered her open-toed shoes. The loose-fitting bottoms were two different shades of denim and were ripped in one knee for a more casual look.

The London-born model was giving a modern take on the Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake 2001 matching denim moment.

Emily paired the jeans with a unique denim jacket tied up like a large bow on the front.

The supermodel wore her hair down and kept her makeup natural looking at the event.

The Spanish brand also appealed to makeup mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner. The 25-year-old model posed wearing the brand online recently.

Emily Ratajkowski wasn’t the only model who dressed to impress for Paris Fashion Week.

It was a star-studded week as usual, and many attendees wore outfits that looked right off the runway themselves.

30-year-old fellow supermodel Karlie Kloss wowed fans with her lacey green dress this week. Actress Eva Longoria also kept it classy in a stunning lace bra on Saturday.

Emily Ratajkowski shared star-studded Instagram video

Emily shared a video Saturday from the Loewe fashion show.

In the clips, Emily posed with several big names, including pop star Charli XCX.

Comedian and talk show host, Ziwe, was also in the video, along with Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator, Dan Levy.

Emily puts Brad Pitt dating rumors behind her

Recently, Emily was the subject of some Brad Pitt dating rumors.

The supermodel was seen having a casual night out with the actor ahead of Fashion Week. Emily has yet to directly address any of the dating rumors and doesn’t appear to be focusing on dating.

After all, she recently broke up with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, a few months ago after he allegedly cheated on her.

Emily shares one son, Sylvester, with her estranged husband.

The model seems to be making her son and her career her main priorities, and right now, she’s never been more popular.