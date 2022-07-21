Emily Ratajkowski goes braless in a barely-there crop top amid divorce speculation

Emily Ratajkowski went braless in a racy crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski is showing she’s still got it, regardless of what may or may not be happening in her marriage and personal life.

The gorgeous model spent time with the editor-in-chief of Interview magazine, Mel Ottenberg, as they joked around and danced.

Emily wore a white crop top that had one shoulder, ruching on one side, and came down in a diagonal shape. She went sans bra, making it an extremely racy choice and definitely something only she would be confident enough to pull off.

She paired it with dark grey yoga pants made of thin, stretchy material and hugged her lower hips and butt in all the right places.

Emily wore her brunette hair down and messy as she tossed it around and ran her fingers through it.

Emily turned the camera on and her friend Mel looked on in the background as he took his shirt off, revealing a white tank top underneath; he paired the look with a pair of jeans.

The My Body author looked at the camera seductively and checked herself out as she put on a pair of black sunglasses. She danced and turned around, putting her hands on her hips, and looked at her own butt, lifting her leg in the end.

Mel joked around, showing off his butt in the camera as well, with Emily giving a close-up of herself from the back.

Emily’s toned body looked better than ever, and her recent rumored separation from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard doesn’t seem to have hurt her looks at all.

Emily captioned the Tik Tok video, “8 am fit check with Mel 🤍🤍🤍🤍,” and it had over 24k likes.

Betty (Get Money) by Yung Gravy played in the background as the pair checked themselves out, and gave Emily’s 1.4 million followers a treat.

Mel posted the video to his own Tik Tok page as well, writing on top of the video, “Fit check: Emrata.”

Emily’s followers were clearly on her side when it comes to the breakup, with one writing, “His loss Queen 👸🏻,” and another writing “you deserve so much better I hope you’re good🫶.”

A third was even more supportive, joking, “I always thought you were too hot for him anyways.”

Pic credit: @emrata/TikTok

Media reported Emily and her husband split on July 18

News of the split was reported on July 18, a little more than a year after Emily gave birth to their son Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Sources have told Page Six that Sebastian cheated on Emily multiple times. “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog,” they said.

It looks like Emily is already working on her revenge makeover.