News Emily Ratajkowski focuses on swimsuit sales amid Pete Davidson dating rumors

Emily Ratajkowski gets cheeky and busty while modeling one of her swimwear line’s bikinis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency Emily Ratajkowski isn’t letting the recent rumors about her love life keep her from getting down to business. The 31-year-old model has remained tight-lipped about her relationship status as rumors swirl that she’s dating Pete Davidson, though she has joked about dating everyone she can.

Taking a moment to focus on work, Emily posed for a couple of shots with her clothing line, iNAMORATA.

The brunette beauty posed for two shots, one from the front and one from behind, as she posted in a tiny leopard print bikini.

She proved just how easy it is for her to be both a businesswoman and a model in one fell swoop and stole her fans’ hearts along the way.

Using her own image to promote a steep discount on the site, the caption read, “Look who stopped by the office today 👀 Shop the sale now, up to 70% [off] our most iconic styles.”

Are Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson dating?

The short answer? Maybe.

Neither Emily nor Pete have confirmed if the two are romantically involved, though they seem to be spending a lot of time together. Some sources say that Emily likes Pete a lot, but the two have yet to put an official title on anything.

Emily recently separated from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and Pete recently split from Kim Kardashian, so both are on the market. It’s possible that the two are dating and remaining low-key, as they both tend to be relatively private people when it comes to their love lives.

The two have allegedly been on at least one date, and it’s believed that Emily spent Pete’s birthday with him, but all in all, mum’s the word for both stars. For now, both seem more focused on their careers.

Emily Ratajkowski goes all-in for iNAMORATA holiday sale

With the biggest sales of the year ramping up for Black Friday, it’s no surprise that Emily is launching some sales on her own line of clothing.

Though iNAMORATA is most known for its large range of swimwear, they also do other clothing products, including various tops, bottoms, dresses, and lingerie pieces.

Different collections largely seemed focused on patterns, as there is a Leopard, Butterfly, Mosaic, and Swirl collection and even one focused on Animal Prints.

Emily’s been running her successful business for five years now and doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon – fans may even want to watch out for new designs following the end of the holiday sale.

For now, they can browse items starting at 25% all the way up to 70% off on the iNAMORATA website.