Emily Ratajkowski flaunts supermodel body in bikini

Emily Ratajkowski is flaunting her jaw-dropping body in a string bikini that’s approaching a dental floss situation. The supermodel and Inamorata founder was in full promo mode for her clothing, swim, and lingerie brand ahead of the weekend, with a new photo showing her sizzling figure in a tiny pool look.

EmRata still has fans unsure how she’s snapped back this well since welcoming son Sylvester in 2021. This photo seemed to suggest the Blurred Lines star is blessed from above.

Emily Ratajkowski wows in string bikini

Photos shared to the Inamorata Instagram on Thursday showed Emily indoors and amid a museum setting. All stripped down to a tiny string bikini in white, the model wowed as she flaunted her rock-hard abs, cleavage, and killer hips, also reminding fans of her long legs.

Emily posed by a block structure supporting a human body sculpture, seemingly echoing the artwork with her own body. She wowed in her minuscule bikini amid soft lighting and red walls, also wearing her hair down.

Emily flaunted her plump pout, with a swipe right bringing a massive zoom-in. “Slip into the softest Satin Swim,” the caption read.

Fans have left over 12,000 likes on the Instagram post.

Emily continues to make headlines for promoting the 2017-founded Inamorata. She’s even got herself a famous promo face – model Hailey Bieber appears on the company’s Instagram. London-born EmRata has also opened up about her mentality. When she spoke to Elle, she mentioned her upbringing, one largely seeing her in Southern California following her departure from the U.K.

Emily Ratajkowski knows swim ‘culture’

“I grew up in southern California and it really was a culture of girls living in their swimsuits,” she said. “Here was this real confidence, and it was non-sexual, just women doing their thing, you know?” Touching on her brand overall, the Versace ambassador added: “You know, for me, I don’t have a go-to underwear store. I don’t have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear.”

EmRata joins the list of celebrities now retailing swimwear, not limited to moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus country singer Jessie James Decker. Emily’s brand is also adored by reality star Kourtney Kardashian.