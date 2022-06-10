Emily Ratajkowski flaunts pillow lips in string bikini

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is flaunting her bee-stung pout as she sizzles in a tiny bikini. The supermodel, 31, made headlines last weekend for putting on a cheeky display in a stringy two-piece, and there was more to come.

Posting on Sunday and via her Instagram stories, the Blurred Lines star showcased a leopard-print bikini and matching shirt, likely from her best-selling Inamorata line.

Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in bikini with plump pout on show

Posing under a thatched and outdoor terrace awning, Emily stunned her 29 million+ followers with a quick selfie as she wore a figure-flaunting bikini top in animal prints.

The mom of one, last year welcoming son Sylvester, peeped her world-famous abs as she matched her swimwear to her cover-up outerwear, also showing off her golden tan as she wore gold hoop earrings.

Emily offered no context or geotag as she modeled what could well have been the Las Olas bikini top from her 2017-founded brand.

Inamorata retails a full range of animal-print swimwear, including tiger and cheetah prints.

Emily Ratajkowski takes a bikini selfie. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily has built herself an empire via the Inamorata brand now retailing lingerie, swimwear, matching sets and dresses, plus pandemic-friendly sweats. Her brand also boasts a celebrity promo face – Emily has enlisted the help of supermodel and wife to Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber.

In 2021, Emily released her My Body book, one addressing sexism and sexual harassment in the modeling industry and beyond.

Emily Ratajkowski speaks on attitudes towards women

“Whether you’re wearing a suit and doing everything you can to not be thought of as a woman, you’re still thought of in that way,” she told Glamour, adding: “Sexism is so subtle, people don’t realize they’re treating you differently, but as a woman, you realize that people aren’t actually listening to what you’re saying or taking you seriously. I think that it’s important for women to remember that unfortunately, that’s the tendency that our culture has imbued in people, so try not to let it get you down.”

Ratajkowski has also accused Blurred Lines star Robin Thicke of assaulting her on the set of the 2013 music video that she co-starred in.

Elsewhere, Emily continues her grip on the fashion world. In 2022, she’s fronting luxury designer Versace and clothing brand Superga, plus haircare company Kerastase. Her Instagram also showcases her motherhood – Sylvester was welcomed with 2018-married husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Emily’s toddler has even been accompanying her on Inamorata shoots, with a recent one taking the duo to The Bahamas.