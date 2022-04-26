Emily Ratajkowski flaunts bathroom abs with good news

Emily Ratajkowski smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her cheese-grater abs from her bathroom while announcing some good news. The supermodel, 30, continues her partnerships with well-known brands despite running her own Inamorata one, and this shout-out was taking care of all things hair.

Emily also fronts Italian fashion giant Versace. Her post was shared with her 29 million Instagram followers and has now topped 160,000 likes.

Emily Ratajkowski knows good promo

Filming herself in front of a mirror and backed by tiled floors and a white tub, the Blurred Lines star showed off her shredded torso as she wore a skimpy white crop top and low-slung jeans.

The mom of one last year welcoming son Sylvester wowed with her killer figure on show, but the point of her post was to promote Kerastase products.

Holding up a pink package of planet-friendly and non-bottle-packaged haircare product, Emily showed herself pouring shampoo from an existing Kerastase bottle and into the refillable pouch.

Confirming her post was a paid partnership, the Vogue cover girl then blew her fans a kiss.

Taking to her caption, EmRata wrote: “I am pleased to announce that my @kerastase_official has launched beautiful refillable shampoo bottles, making heightened luxury a more responsible practice. Save up to 82% of plastic with each refill! Happy Earth Day #Kerastase #YouDareWeCare.” Earth Day was this year marked by celebrities, including supermodels Hailey Bieber and Gisele Bundchen, plus reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

Emily Ratajkowski proud to front haircare brand

EmRata began her Kerastase partnership back in 2018.

In a statement marking her join, the London-born star said: “I am excited and proud to be chosen as a Kerastase ambassador. Hair is essential to how I express myself. I love that feeling of clean, textured, natural hair, that instantly makes me feel more confident,” adding: “I consider my hair as the reflection of my inner strength. It’s not an ornament but a way to express myself. I think that’s true for all women. There’s such an empowering femininity to hair. It allows women to define who they want to be. That’s why they deserve the best care.”

Emily continues to make headlines for flogging her wildly popular Inamorata brand, founded in 2017. The lingerie and swim line now retails its famous printed sets, the Mesh Collection, plus pandemic-friendly sweats. It’s even tapped model Hailey Bieber as a promo face.